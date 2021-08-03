Meet the Miracle $7 Grout Cleaner the Internet is Obsessed With
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Anyone with tile in their home knows just how annoying and labor-intensive it can be to keep grout clean. Sure, you could DIY a baking soda cleaning paste and then get on your hands and knees to scrub the lines, one by one. Or, you could just take the sage advice of a TikTok user, who found an even more effective (and much faster) way to take care of your stained grout.www.apartmenttherapy.com
Comments / 0