Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas woman pleads guilty to conspiring to stage automobile accidents in order to defraud insurance and trucking companies

By Special to
L'Observateur
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Genetta Isreal (“Isreal”), age 53, of Houston, Texas, pled guilty today to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, arising out of staged automobile accidents with tractor-trailers occurring in New Orleans. Thus far, twenty-six (26) of the thirty-three (33) indicted defendants have tendered guilty pleas in federal court.

www.lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile Insurance#Isreal#Trailblazer#Peterbilt#Nopd#Civil District Court#Cdc#The Parish Of Orleans#Louisiana State Police#The Financial Crimes Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Pause on student loan payments extended through January

The Biden administration on Friday issued what it says will be the final extension to a student loan moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to put off debt payments during the pandemic. Under the action, payments on federal student loans will remain paused through Jan. 31, 2022. Interest rates...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
Posted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
Posted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy