Texas woman pleads guilty to conspiring to stage automobile accidents in order to defraud insurance and trucking companies
NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Genetta Isreal ("Isreal"), age 53, of Houston, Texas, pled guilty today to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, arising out of staged automobile accidents with tractor-trailers occurring in New Orleans. Thus far, twenty-six (26) of the thirty-three (33) indicted defendants have tendered guilty pleas in federal court.
