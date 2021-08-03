— Deputies responded to the corner of Miller and Lisbon-Canfield Roads at 2:38 a.m. Friday where a bicycle was reported leaning against a stop sign with no one around. Deputies found the owner of the bicycle, who was traveling with his dog from Ashtabula to Alabama and having mechanical problems. He told deputies he was having trouble working in the dark and had decided to pitch his tent. He was getting up at first light to repair the bicycle and trailer.