Los Angeles Chargers’ Mark Webb Rookie Profile

With the 241st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers selected Mark Webb, safety from Georgia. A standout wide receiver in high school, Webb had offers from Alabama, Georgia, and Iowa as a junior. Eventually, he opted to commit to the University of Georgia, where his cousin D’Andre Swift was the star running back. When he arrived at Georgia, Webb and the coaching staff realized that their receiver room was absolutely loaded. Therefore, would it be worthwhile to keep him as a receiver, or consider moving him to another position? The staff decided on the latter, moving Webb to safety. As someone who was new to the position, expectations were not particluarly high for him. His coaches were simply hoping for him to adjust to the position change. It took a couple years, but eventually Webb became a solid safety at the collegiate level.

