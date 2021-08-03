Cancel
New York City, NY

New Bill In NYC Would Require License to Ride a Bicycle, Even for Little Kids

By Polly
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 3 days ago
A New York lawmaker is not only proposing everyone carry a license, but all two-wheeled rides also have registered plates. State Senator Simcha Felder of Brooklyn introduced four new bills, requiring all city cyclists, bikers, and e-scooter riders wear a helmet, take a safety pre-licensing course, and slap plates on their rides. If passed, the law would only be in New York City, but you know it would only be a matter of time before it's implemented all across the state.

Utica, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

What’s The Deal With Crickets All Over The Utica Area? They Look Funny

This isn't a question out of fear, this is a question because these crickets look a little bit different than the norm. They literally seem to be all over the place over the last few weeks. They have been spotted in Oriskany, Marcy, and New York Mills. It would be easy to imagine they are in all the places in between. They are bigger than a normal cricket. They look different than a normal cricket. They also seem to have some sort of super clinging ability too.
JobsPosted by
Big Frog 104

Hey Truck Drivers Get One of Those State Jobs, New York DOT is Hiring

You always hear about those great state jobs with all the employee benefits, like health insurance, retirement, vacation, and holidays. Here are some opportunities with the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT). New York has several positions open under the heading of Highway Maintenance Worker. Positions include truck drivers,...
PoliticsPosted by
Big Frog 104

12 More Incredibly Idiotic Laws In And Around New York State

Remember we had written about some dumb laws in New York State a few months bag? These 12 are upping the ante. Especially the one about ferrets. New York State is a very old state rich in history. It also is a trendsetting state in many ways to being that we are home to the largest city in the country. But, we also have some laws that are just completely and utterly baffling. You might shake your head at them, but who knows, in NY that might actually be illegal.
LifestylePosted by
Big Frog 104

New This Year, State Fair Tickets Can Only Be Purchased Online or Over the Phone

New York State Fair tickets and vouchers for parking are now on sale, but they can only be purchased online or over the phone, no cash tickets will be sold at the gates. With a three-dollar admission, the 2021 New York State Fair is the lowest admission price of any fair in the U.S. And even cheaper for people 65 and older who will be admitted free. The fair continues the tradition of allowing children 12 and under free entry as well. The custom of special days honoring groups will also offer discount and free admission on certain days. Here are this year's special days. Troy Waffner, Fair Director says many state fairs charge $10 or more for admission, but New York has driven prices down to make it more accessible for everyone, no matter their income.
Oneida, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Masks Should Be Worn In These New York Counties According To The CDC

Last week, the CDC came out with new recommendations regarding masks and the Delta variant surging across the country. Governor Cuomo announced that county governments will be responsible for mask mandates to help eliminate the spread of the Delta variant. So far, 33 of the 62 counties in New York State have hit the threshold recommended for individuals out in public, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask. That's according to current CDC data. That doesn't mean, however, that it's being enforced.
PoliticsPosted by
Big Frog 104

New York State License Plates Have One Unique Fact That Is Quite Remarkable

New York State license plates might be something you never think of. They have one pretty significant fact about them that is pretty significant in history though. That would be the fact that they actually were the first in the United States. You read that right. New York State was the first state in the country to require automobiles to have a license plate. Then New York decided to do a very New York thing.
New York City, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Super Small Insect From Asia Brings Havoc To New York Maple Trees

In New York, maple syrup is a huge thing during the autumn time. The trees that produced the sweet sticky syrup are being attacked by an outside invader. With an abundance of maple trees in Central New York, it is worth keeping an eye out for the Asian Longhorned Beetle. This little bug is fairly distinct with its size and color pattern. It is a 2-inch bug that has black and white coloring on their antennas. They also have white spots on their shells.

