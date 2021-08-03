Blake Griffin Re-Signs with Brooklyn Nets

Forward Blake Griffin has agreed to a deal to return to the Brooklyn Nets on a one-year-deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Griffin was a key player for Brooklyn last season averaging 10 points and a 4.7 rebounds per game in the 26 games he played for the team. Griffin showed glimpses of his old athleticism and played the best defense he has in years in his time with the Nets, particularly in the post season when he matched up with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Perhaps most importantly, Griffin showed he can space the floor for the Nets last season when he shot 38.3% from behind the three-point line.