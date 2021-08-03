Running quantum software on a classical computer

Phosphorus donor spins in silicon offer a number of promising characteristics for the implementation of robust qubits. Amongst various concepts for scale-up, the shared-control concept takes advantage of 3D scanning tunnelling microscope (STM) fabrication techniques to minimise the number of control lines, allowing the donors to be placed at the pitch limit of $\geq$30 nm, enabling dipole interactions. A fundamental challenge is to exploit the faster exchange interaction, however, the donor spacings required are typically 15 nm or less, and the exchange interaction is notoriously sensitive to lattice site variations in donor placement. This work presents a proposal for a fast exchange-based surface-code quantum computer architecture which explicitly addresses both donor placement imprecision commensurate with the atomic-precision fabrication techniques and the stringent qubit pitch requirements. The effective pitch is extended by incorporation of an intermediate donor acting as an exchange-interaction switch. We consider both global control schemes and a scheduled series of operations by designing GRAPE pulses for individual CNOTs based on coupling scenarios predicted by atomistic tight-binding simulations. The architecture is compatible with the existing fabrication capabilities and may serve as a blueprint for the experimental implementation of a full-scale fault-tolerant quantum computer based on donor impurities in silicon.