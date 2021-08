BALDWINSVILLE — “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me. … Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me,” Jesus says in Matthew 25:35-40. St. Mark’s Lutheran Church of Baldwinsville is living out the lesson of Matthew 25 by feeding and clothing Baldwinsville residents in need through its monthly “Loads and Loaves of Love” program, which provides vouchers for laundry at Colonial Laundromat in the village and meals at Subway next door.