Harmful algal blooms jeopardize health of reptiles, songbirds
Toxic algal blooms in the Great Lakes region cause mixed reactions in wildlife, from higher stress levels to weaker immune systems. "We looked at four different species and found four different results," said Dr. Jeanine Refsnider, an associate professor of environmental sciences at The University of Toledo. "Although we are making substantial inroads toward understanding how microcystin affects human health, less is known about effects of microcystin on wildlife exposed to harmful algal blooms."phys.org
