Harmful algal blooms jeopardize health of reptiles, songbirds

If you have spent any time recently in a Montana lake or pond, you know how warm that water feels, even early in the morning. As is often the case, that warmer water increases the likelihood of creepy things wanting to find their way in or on you. Close to home I have experienced this over the years in Frenchtown Pond, where, if I don't wear my waders while out on my float tube, I will come back to shore and soon notice "the itch."