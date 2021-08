For those who have experienced hosting an audio-only “event” on Twitter Spaces, you know how hard it is to host and moderate at the same time, especially if there are a lot of attendees. The good news is now you can leave that headache to someone else so you can concentrate on hosting or vice versa. Twitter now lets you add a co-host or two to help you manage that audio session. You can also have up to 10 speakers so you can have a robust conversation as well.