Are women climate scientists judged for speaking out? Not so much, research suggests

I used to dismiss, as a peculiar form of psychosis, the desire of some troubled souls to silence and censor the right of others to speak and think freely. After all, the impulse to gag the mouth and shut the mind of another individual is hardly what we would call “normal.” Compelling others to conform to our views isn’t very normal, either. Rational people understand that living in a free society presupposes putting the rights of others ahead of our own, and that begins with the right to think and speak for oneself.