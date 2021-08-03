Are women climate scientists judged for speaking out? Not so much, research suggests
Many scientists are likely to be invited for media appearances in the run up to COP26, the international negotiations on global heating that will take place in Glasgow in November 2021. Journalists will ask climate scientists to help place the talks in context and to discuss the value of particular options for reducing emissions, or to explain how climate change may have contributed to particular weather events. Given the exposure these opportunities afford, it's no surprise that some climate scientists take the chance to lend their support to particular measures.phys.org
Comments / 2