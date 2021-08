Escaping the COVID pandemic by going on an overseas vacation is a luxury that very few get to enjoy. But doing so was risky and you could find yourself in a serious jam, forced to quarantine for up to 14-days in hotel-provided room that you can’t leave with the only benefits of food, water, television and internet. The US will not allow you to return if you test positive for coronavirus. And the test is mandatory and must be taken less than three days before you depart.