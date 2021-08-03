Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio shooting: 1 killed, 3 injured in Columbus, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6qn5_0bGC76KF00

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man is dead and three others are hurt after gunfire erupted overnight in Columbus, Ohio, authorities said.

According to WBNS and WSYX, the incident occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Whittier Food Mart, a convenience store near East Whittier Street and South Ohio Avenue. Columbus police said four men were involved in an argument that escalated into a shootout as they entered the store.

Police said two men suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, while the others were struck in the chest, WBNS reported. One of the men later died at the hospital, according to the news outlet.

No further details were immediately available.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
51K+
Followers
63K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Shooting#Police#Wbns#Wsyx#The Whittier Food Mart#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police investigate shooting in Ballard parking lot

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood that left a man injured Friday morning. When KIRO 7 arrived at the scene, there was a large police presence near Waterwheel Tavern at about 3 a.m. Investigators said a person called 911 from the...
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man stabbed in Seattle alley

SEATTLE — According to Seattle police, a man walking through an alley in the International District around 2 a.m. on Friday morning was stabbed several times by an unknown assailant. The victim walked near an unknown sleeping male when he was stabbed several times unprovoked. The assailant searched the victim’s...
New York City, NYPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman fatally shot on crowded NYC street, police say

NEW YORK — A woman was fatally shot on a crowded New York City street on Wednesday, authorities said. According to the New York Police Department, officers found Delia Johnson, 42, lying on a street in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, WABC reported. Police said graphic surveillance video caught the moment when a woman walked up to Jones and shot her in the head and leg, the television station reported.
Tacoma, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rollover crash in Tacoma sends 1 to hospital

Multiple people were hurt Friday morning in a rollover crash in Tacoma. The crash happened in the 7200 block of Pacific Avenue. Firefighters extricated two people in the crash. According to the Tacoma Fire Department, six people were treated at the scene and one person was taken to the hospital...
Alabama StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deep dive: Alabama firefighters save woman swimming in 70-foot high water tank

ATHENS, Ala. — Taking a dip in a 70-foot water tank is not only unusual, it can also be dangerous. Alabama authorities said a woman was hospitalized for a mental health evaluation after she was found swimming inside a city water tank in Athens, AL.com reported. Firefighters rescued the woman after Doug Duren, a retired police officer, noticed her swimming in the tank and contacted authorities, according to WTVM.
LawPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lawsuit: Guards mistook dentures for contraband, beat New Mexico inmate

SANTA FE, N.M. — A former inmate at a New Mexico jail is suing the facility, claiming he was beaten by corrections officers who mistook his dentures for contraband. The civil rights lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court this week by the New Mexico Prison and Jail Project on behalf of former inmate Marvin Silva, KRQE reported. The watchdog group for improving prison conditions said that Silva was left naked in a holding cell at the Valencia County Adult Detention Center with no security cameras, the television station reported.
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 Seattle cops who were at US Capitol in January are fired

SEATTLE — (AP) — Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz on Friday fired two police officers who authorities have said violated the law while attending events in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Married officers Caitlin and Alexander Everett were fired because “they crossed the outdoor barriers established by the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy