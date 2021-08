The Yankees have had offensive inconsistencies all season. They struggled to score runners they had on base, leaving insane amounts of men on in games they’d lose by narrow margins. This frustration made the Yankees extremely hard to watch, because they always felt like they were on the cusp of going on a run just to fall one hit short. In steps Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the beautiful Italian Kings. We’re a week into the Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo era, and these two have already made their impact known.