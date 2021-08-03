Cancel
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Buys Translate Bio In $3.2B Deal, Lilly's Q2 Earnings Disappoint, Bausch To Spin Off Medical Aesthetics Business

By Shanthi Rexaline
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 2) Absci, CORP (NASDAQ:ABSI) (IPOed July 22) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) (received fast track designation for nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma) AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

