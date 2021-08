The drone tech market is growing fast, and recent innovations and regulatory shifts are only speeding growth. A report by Andrew McWilliams from BCC Research projects over 80% growth in revenue for the global drone technology market between 2020 and 2025. Sitting at $30 billion in 2020, McWilliams expects this figure to rise to $54.6 billion in 2025, amounting to a compound annual growth rate of 12.7%. This projection is based on an analysis of the global market for drones and global market trends using data from 2018 and 2019. The study considers factors such as market size, market forecast, and market share. In addition to these economic trends, this report takes into account technological developments, government regulation and market competition, as well as regional dynamics, current industry trends, and an analysis of relevant patents.