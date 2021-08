DELAWARE, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Franchise Group Intermediate L, LLC ("Franchise Group") (a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc.), transferred 6,415 Proportionate Voting Shares of NextPoint Financial Inc. ("NextPoint") to Motus Advisors, Inc. ("Motus") on August 6, 2021, pursuant to a success fee agreement dated May 1, 2021 between Franchise Group and Motus which also required the entry into of a lock-up agreement between NextPoint and Motus dated July 12, 2021 (collectively, the "Motus Transfer"). Each Proportionate Voting Share under the Motus Transfer is deemed to be valued at $1,205.20 per Proportionate Voting Share or $7,731,358.00 in the aggregate.