COVID-19 Pandemic Linked to Increased Nearsightedness in Kids
More children may have developed nearsightedness as an unexpected side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study suggests. An analysis of eye test data from nearly 2,000 Hong Kong school-age children revealed that the rate of nearsightedness that developed during the pandemic more than doubled what was found in a pre-pandemic study of children the same age, according to the report in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.www.nbcdfw.com
Comments / 0