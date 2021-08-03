Here is how people are congratulating Simone Biles on her comeback medal
After pulling out of multiple events due to mental health reasons, Simone Biles made a major comeback during the balance beam competition. The American gymnastics superstar earned her seventh Olympic medal and second in Tokyo with a third-place finish in the balance beam final on Tuesday, a week after she took herself out of several competitions to deal with a mental block that prevented her from twisting while performing.www.click2houston.com
