Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Here is how people are congratulating Simone Biles on her comeback medal

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter pulling out of multiple events due to mental health reasons, Simone Biles made a major comeback during the balance beam competition. The American gymnastics superstar earned her seventh Olympic medal and second in Tokyo with a third-place finish in the balance beam final on Tuesday, a week after she took herself out of several competitions to deal with a mental block that prevented her from twisting while performing.

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 4

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Mckenna
Person
Billie Jean King
Person
Becky Downie
Person
Katelyn Ohashi
Person
Loni Love
Person
Jacqui Hurley
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Simone Manuel
Person
Jordan Chiles
Person
Shannon Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Bronze Medal#American#Chilesjordan#Willgravesap#Bdownie#Olympicgames#Olympian#Lonilove#Team Usa#Soviet#Simonebiles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Simone Biles and Her Many Siblings Had a Complicated Childhood

Nowadays, we can’t think of the Olympics without thinking about Simone Biles. She is one of the best gymnasts to ever compete in the international games, and many of us can’t stop watching her record-breaking routines. So of course, we can’t help but wonder what her childhood was like. Did she grow up with siblings?
GymnasticsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Even in Slow Motion, Simone Biles's Triple-Double Seems to Defy the Laws of Physics

Simone Biles could post a video of herself opening the mail, and I would be captivated. This legendary gymnast has seven national championships, five Olympic medals, and several signature moves that bear her name — and she's poised to make history yet again at the Tokyo Olympics. But if at times you find Biles's power and speed to be a bit dizzying, you'll want to feast your eyes on this slow-motion video from NBC Olympics (and then promptly pick your jaw up off the floor).
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
NFLPosted by
Parade

Meet the Man Simone Biles Flips For, Boyfriend Jonathan Owens—And See What He Said About Her Team Final Exit

So far, Simone Biles‘ experience at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics hasn’t been completely ideal. After withdrawing from the finals of the women’s artistic gymnastics team finals on Tuesday and the all-around final on Wednesday, it’s still unclear if the four-time gold medalist (and arguably greatest gymnast of all time) will compete in the rest of her events, despite qualifying for all four individual medal events this week.
SportsNBC Washington

Watch Simone Biles' Vault Before She Left Team Event

Simone Biles is no longer competing for Team USA after a "very uncharacteristic” performance on the vault Tuesday morning at the Tokyo Olympics. Biles was pulled from the competition following the team’s first event in the women’s Olympic team final after failing to stick her landing. The 24-year-old star posted...
EntertainmentNewsweek

This Astonishing Simone Biles Photo Shows Why She Is the Greatest

A stunning photograph of U.S. gymnast Simone Biles performing a perfect rotation has taken the world of social media and beyond by storm. The already iconic image was captured by Irish photographer Bryan Keane. He is in Tokyo covering the Olympics for Inpho Photography, a sports photo agency in Ireland.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Drew Barrymore Fans Are Super Emotional Over Her Latest Instagram Post About Simone Biles

Drew Barrymore is adding her voice to an ever-growing chorus of celebrities and elite athletes throwing their support behind Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles. After Simone decided to withdraw from both the team final and all-around individual events at the Tokyo Games to focus on her mental well-being, the 46-year-old talk show host shared her thoughts on the matter in an emotional Instagram post. Alongside three photos of Simone (which you can see here), Drew penned a lengthy caption explaining how "in awe" she is of the 24-year-old Olympic gold medalist.
GymnasticsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Had a McKayla Maroney "Not Impressed" Moment at the Olympics — Did You Notice?

The bar is set extremely high for Simone Biles — she's well aware of that — so when she isn't pleased with herself, you'll know. You could see that Biles was disappointed in some of her performances during the July 25 Tokyo Olympics women's artistic gymnastics preliminary round. Though she qualified for every individual final, and the four-person squad is heading to the team final on July 27, she did have mistakes (note: she was not the only one).
Houston, TXESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
NFLPosted by
Daily Mail

'Words can't explain how proud of you I am': Simone Biles' NFL star boyfriend Jonathan Owens posts gushing tribute to the gymnast following her Olympic bronze medal win on beam

Simone Biles' football star boyfriend heaped praise on his girlfriend in a touching social media tribute on Tuesday, just minutes after the gymnast clinched a bronze medal in the balance beam final. The 26-year-old NFL player, who is currently attending pre-season training camp for the Houston Texans, took to his...
NFLHollywood Life

Simone Biles Wraps Her Arms Around BF Jonathan Owens As They Reunite At His NFL Practice — Photo

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have reunited! The Olympic gymnast returned from Tokyo, and was all smiles as she posed with her NFL star beau. Simone Biles has officially returned to the USA after representing the nation at the Tokyo Olympics. The Gold medallist, who withdrew from the team all-around final last week, has now reunited with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens. The NFL player was all smiles as he wrapped his arm around Simone at a football practice session. “open practices aka bring your girlfriend to work day,” she captioned her August 6 Instagram photo, which showed her rocking a white tank top, beige sweatpants and long braids in her hair.
SportsNBC Sports

WATCH: Simone Biles' Homecoming in Houston

Simone Biles arrived home in Houston on Thursday from the Tokyo Olympics, where she won two medals despite dealing with intense pressure and a temporary inability to control her twists in the air. When she walked out of the airport with teammate Jordan Chiles and their coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, the...
Sportsseattlepi.com

Simone Biles Will Not Defend Her All-Around Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

“Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement. “We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many,” the statement added.
Sportsbardown.com

Simone Biles shares final message as she wraps up her Tokyo Olympics

Heading into the Olympics, we knew Simone Biles was going to be one of the main storylines. The supremely talented 24-year-old has become an icon in the gymnastics scene, and is widely considered to be one of, if not the greatest gymnast of all-time. While it’s true she was a...

Comments / 4

Community Policy