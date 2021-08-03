Cancel
'We didn't want a McMansion': Inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's understated home

CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Tucked between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean sits Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's own private slice of serenity. After selling their previous home completely furnished, the Maroon 5 front man and Namibian model, who wed in 2014, started over with their new LA property. Now they have opened the doors to the idyllic mansion for the upcoming issue of Architectural Digest.

CNN

CNN

