Restaurants

The Road to Indy’s Best Mexican Restaurant is Closing

By Matthew Bair
WIBC.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe headline should read, “The Road to MY FAVORITE Mexican Restaurant in Indy is Closing”, otherwise we’re assuming I’ve tried every Mexican restaurant in the nap. Let’s also remember that more than one street leads to the delicious La Parada on the east side and their fajitas en fuego (not a real menu item). Maybe the headline should read, “MY Road to MY FAVORITE Mexican Restaurant in Indy is Closing”. Again, misleading, because I don’t own New York St. If I did, I’d rename it “North Split Cluster *#&@ Fun House Street” and paint it orange. All the street signs would include a Mr. Yuck sticker, and this would be a terrific use of our tax dollars.

