NNO TONIGHT! VANATTA PARK FROM 6pm-9pm

 4 days ago

Tonight is the night! National Night Out against crime is taking place at Vanatta Park (behind 7-11 on Derry Street in Swatara Township) from 6pm to 9pm tonight. Come out and join us as we take a stand against crime in and around our neighborhoods. This will be our 15th year participating in National Night Out. There will be FREE food and drinks along with many activities for kids of all ages. NNO is our department's largest event of the year and provides an opportunity for you to come out and meet our officers on a more personal basis in a relaxed atmosphere. We are really excited for this year's event as we have a few new additions to showcase such as our MCSAP vehicle (heavy truck enforcement), electric motorcycle, our newest patrol K-9 "Santi," and our newest member of the department "Tattoo," who is our therapy dog assigned to the School Resource Officer. Other activities that are taking place include a rock climbing wall, inflatable obstacle course, mechanical bull, use of force simulator, face painting, juggler, clown act, karate demonstration, a visit from MARCO of the Dauphin County Library, and a visit from the Stat Medivac helicopter which will be landing at the park around 745pm. There will also be over 60 vendors from throughout the Harrisburg area representing non-profits, businesses and other organizations.

Lansdale, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Lansdale PD Nation Night Out Tonight at 6PM

Nation Night Out is TONIGHT!! 6PM – 9PM at the Lansdale Borough Hall. 1 Vine Street, Lansdale, PA. Free Hotdogs, chips, drinks, Kona Ice. SWAT Team, K9 Demo, Fairmount Fire Department, VMSC, Montgomery County Public Safety, Lansdale PD Swag, and so much more!!!!. Almost forgot, we have a dunk tank....
Springfield, MAWWLP 22News

TONIGHT: Finding Nemo movie at Nathan Bill Park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Movies in the Park series continues at Nathan Bill Park in Springfield Friday night. The movie, Finding Nemo will be played beginning at 8:15 p.m. and is open to the public. Nathan Bill Park is located at 149 Plumtree Road that offers a playground, picnic area, tennis courts, soccer and baseball fields.
Tonawanda, NYBuffalo News

BPO cancels tonight's Niawanda Park performance

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has canceled its performance planned for 7 p.m. Sunday at Niawanda Park in the City of Tonawanda, due to inclement weather. The BPO will perform 7 p.m. Thursday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, and at 7 p.m. Sunday at Old Fort Niagara.
West Point, CAPine Tree

Calaveras Arts Council Music in the Park Tonight at 6:30!!

West Point, CA…Join us tonight as Jana & Leroy sing jazzy pop standards in the West Point Community Garden. Bring chairs, lawn blankets, snacks or dinner, and drinks and enjoy hanging out with the West Point Community. Concert Starts at 6:30 p.m. Calaveras Arts Council Music in the Park Tonight...
Food & Drinkscrimewatchpa.com

Coffee and Conversation

Please join us for Coffee and Conversation on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Saint Andrews Episcopal Church, 1502 Fourth Avenue, York 17403. Commissioner Daniel Rooney, Police Chief George Swartz, and Codes Enforcement Officer Robert Pena will be in attendance and looking forward to meeting with our Township residents in a relaxing atmosphere to casually discuss any concerns or suggestions that you may have to improve the services we provide our residents and business community.
Farmington, MOkfmo.com

KFMO B104 Water Park Tonight

(Farmington, MO) Tonight is the night for the annual KFMO B104 Night at the Farmington Water Park. The event is a fundraiser and each year the chosen charity is different. This year all the funds raised will go to the Parkland Health Center Foundation. It's in appreciation of the dedication to the community's health displayed by Parkland Health Center workers during the worst of the pandemic. KFMO B104 Station General Manager, Chelley Odle, says it's just $1 to get in tonight and you could win some big prizes like gift baskets, gift certificates, or bicycles.
Broken Arrow, OKTulsa World

Walmart closes BA store today, Wednesday for cleaning

Walmart is temporarily closing one of its stores in Broken Arrow on Tuesday and Wednesday for cleaning and sanitizing, the company announced. The store at 1770 S. Elm Place, will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday "as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building."
Chester County, PAcrimewatchpa.com

(18) 3929 (a)(1) Retail Theft (M1)

On November 22nd, 2020 at 1502 hours Units from the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department responded to the Giant Food Store, 1393 Dilworthtown Crossing in Thornbury Township, Chester County for a theft report. The suspect, later identified as Lauren Nicole Metzo, and another unidentified... All site content on the CRIMEWATCH...
Ocean County, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Mask Update: More stores require them

Masks are back in New Jersey. After 14 months of mandatory mask mandates, Governor Phil Murphy lifted those rules on May 28. It was heralded as a key step in the return to normalcy. Now, barely two months later, masks are back in many locations across New Jersey. Here are...
Manheim, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Found Pooches! Are They Yours?

At 7:26 a.m., on Friday, August 6th, 2021, the Manheim Township Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of North Lime Street in Manheim Township for two (2) stray dogs running at large. Both were captured by officers, who are currently attempting to locate the owner/s. Any person knowing the identity of these pups, or their owners, should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information electronically by clicking "Submit a Tip" below.
Chester County, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Public Service Announcement - Smart 911

At a recent Community Advisory Board* (see description below) meeting hosted by the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department, it was brought to our attention that we could be doing more as a police agency to be more knowledgeable about the residents we serve with special needs or circumstances. As...
Bristol, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Police Blotter 08/05/2021

8-3-21, 1030 hours, Bristol Pike, Bristol, Pa. The below subject was arrested on a Bench Warrant out of Bucks County and released. 8-3-21, 1258 hours, S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, Pa. The below subject was arrested on the charges of Identity Theft and Possession of Fraudulent. Documents. The subject...
Lancaster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Sharpe, Dylan Matthew - (1) Count Stalking and 1 additional charge

THIS ARREST IS RELATED TO THIS CASE - PLEASE CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION!. Stalking / Invasion of Privacy Arrest, 5:21 p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021, 1589 Fruitville Pike – Target (MT) – Dylan Matthew Sharpe, M/25, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense after he was observed following a female around the store, and making her feel scared and shaken up. Sharpe was then observed taking photographs of the female as she was using a fitting room to try on clothing. Sharpe crouched down on the floor to take the photographs under the changing room door. The victim confronted Sharpe, who abruptly fled the store. He was later identified using store surveillance and tips received by the public. When questioned by police, Sharpe admitted his involvement with this incident. A criminal complaint was filed.
Trafficcrimewatchpa.com

Parkhill Drive, Penn Twp. Closed Friday Aug. 6th

Parkhill Drive, from Lancaster Road to W. Sunhill Road, will be closed to through traffic on Friday, August 6th, during daytime hours. The closing is for a contractor paving the new water laterals for MAWSA (Manheim Area Water and Sewer Authority). Emergency vehicles and mail carriers will not be able to get through this section of roadway - please avoid the area while detours are in place.
Lancaster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Daily News Release - 8/5/2021

Lieutenant Michael Piacentino, Public Information Officer. 1. Possession of Methamphetamine Arrest, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 1100 block Columbia Avenue (LT) – Donald L. Smith, Jr., M/44, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense after PA State Parole agents called Manheim Township Police to assist with the execution of an arrest warrant for Smith, Jr. Agents took Smith, Jr. into physical custody on the warrant. During a search incident to arrest, he was found in possession of Methamphetamine. A criminal complaint was filed by a Manheim Township Police officer.

Comments / 0

