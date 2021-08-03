NNO TONIGHT! VANATTA PARK FROM 6pm-9pm

Tonight is the night! National Night Out against crime is taking place at Vanatta Park (behind 7-11 on Derry Street in Swatara Township) from 6pm to 9pm tonight. Come out and join us as we take a stand against crime in and around our neighborhoods. This will be our 15th year participating in National Night Out. There will be FREE food and drinks along with many activities for kids of all ages. NNO is our department's largest event of the year and provides an opportunity for you to come out and meet our officers on a more personal basis in a relaxed atmosphere. We are really excited for this year's event as we have a few new additions to showcase such as our MCSAP vehicle (heavy truck enforcement), electric motorcycle, our newest patrol K-9 "Santi," and our newest member of the department "Tattoo," who is our therapy dog assigned to the School Resource Officer. Other activities that are taking place include a rock climbing wall, inflatable obstacle course, mechanical bull, use of force simulator, face painting, juggler, clown act, karate demonstration, a visit from MARCO of the Dauphin County Library, and a visit from the Stat Medivac helicopter which will be landing at the park around 745pm. There will also be over 60 vendors from throughout the Harrisburg area representing non-profits, businesses and other organizations.