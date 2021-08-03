OlymPak Printing & Packaging Replaces Two Presses With Komori GX40 Device
OlymPak Printing & Packaging has installed a new Komori six-color 40-inch press, the Lithrone GX40 (GLX640), to expand the speed and flexibility of its folding carton production operation. The company, a division of MinMor Industries, has packaging facilities in Mora and Grand Rapids, Minnesota and serves a nationwide clientele in a variety of industries, including retail packaging, nutraceuticals, food and food service, beauty and personal care, as well as major retailers such as Walmart, Target and CVS. The new Komori press replaces two older presses and is delivering greater production capacity than the two older presses combined. Additionally, its advanced automation gives OlymPak the broader flexibility needed for its expanding packaging business.www.packagingimpressions.com
