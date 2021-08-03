California Supreme Court rules new payment structure applies for meal and rest penalties
The California Supreme Court has ruled that employers’ calculation of the required one hour premium payment for missed, late or short meal and rest breaks must take into account all nondiscretionary payments, such as certain types of bonuses and shift premiums, and that it applies retroactively, a decision that absent arbitration could result in a greater amount of workplace litigation.norcalrecord.com
