California Supreme Court rules new payment structure applies for meal and rest penalties

The state’s highest court decided unanimously last week to reverse and remand a Cole County Judge’s decision that Medicaid expansion is unconstitutional. “It indicates to me that we were on very firm legal footage, this is not partisan and no matter where the Missouri Supreme Court judges were on the political spectrum, they saw that the law was solid and it favored plaintiffs in this case,” said Joel Ferber, a lawyer with Legal Services of Eastern Missouri who was among the lawyers who represented the plaintiffs.