Respawn Entertainment and EA have released the gameplay trailer and more details on Apex Legends‘ upcoming tenth season, entitled Emergence. A big change to the game’s World’s Edge map, first introduced in Season 3. Now seven seasons later, the harvesting of the planet’s resources has finally taken its toll. The Refinery has been wiped off the map by a large lava fissure. In its place stands a new larger area filled with cloud seeding towers known as the Climatizer. The crack in the map has also spread more to the North and has become a treacherous lava river daring you to cross it.