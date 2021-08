According to the German culture ministry, a pair of enormous bronze horses which were crafted specifically for Adolf Hitler and which were previously part of a private collection are going to become government property. The horses, which were made by the Austrian-German sculptor Josef Thorak, were intended to stand at the entrance to the New Reich Chancellery; the dictator commissioned the building to be a physical representation of Nazi totalitarian rule. According to The Art Newspaper, the horses were acquired by a private collector after being left behind at a Soviet military base.