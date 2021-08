It's time to put down the red, white, and blue slush because Sonic has a new shake flavor that is inspired by one truly delicious and traditional American dessert. According to Chew Boom, the chain has added a new Banana Pudding Shake to the menu. The website describes it as "the brand's real ice cream blended with fresh banana and Nilla wafers ... finished with a whipped topping, crumbled Nilla wafers, and a cherry." FastFoodPost.com states that the offering will be available from August 2 through August 29, 2021, so you'll want to hurry to get yours while it lasts!