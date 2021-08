Citibank has hired Liz Bryant (pictured) away from Wells Fargo Home Mortgage to head up its US retail mortgage sales division. Bryant has spent the last 18 years at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage in charge of its retail and home equity operations. Before resigning last March, she was national sales manager for Wells Fargo. Prior to that, Bryant served as head of retail fulfillment and home equity for three years and worked as West division sales manager for more than 11 years. She also spent 10 years at GMAC Mortgage during her 28-year career.