Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Water polo-U.S. women crush Canada to race into semi-finals

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLOOb_0bGC269C00
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Water Polo - Women - Quarterfinal - Canada v United States - Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. Aria Fischer of the United States in action. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Reigning champions the United States blitzed neighbours Canada 16-5 to storm into the semi-finals of the women's Olympic water polo competition on Tuesday, keeping their bid for a third straight gold medal on track.

The Americans will face the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team in the first semi-final at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on Thursday. The ROC edged their quarter-final clash with Australia 9-8.

European champions Spain beat China 11-7 to book their place in the final four, where they will meet Hungary, who beat the Netherlands 14-11 in the other quarter-final.

The U.S., who have dominated women's water polo in recent years, flew out of the blocks against Canada, effectively killing off the contest in the opening minutes.

Captain Maggie Steffens, who broke the all-time Olympic scoring record in their last match, scored twice at the end of the first quarter to give the U.S. a 7-1 lead, which they extended to 11-3 by halftime.

"It's always great when you start out like that but you certainly can't count on it," U.S. coach Adam Krikorian told reporters. "That got us feeling pretty confident and settled us into the game.

"I think we could have played the third quarter much better. I thought we just let up a little bit. There's a bigger goal here. I know we want to win, but we just want to play the right way... It's just a frustrated coach talking."

Steffens ended the game with three goals, as did Makenzie Fischer and Alys Williams, while goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson saved 14 of the 17 shots she faced as the U.S. closed out the win in style.

"Defence is what this game is all about," Steffens said. "Some days you're going to score and some days you're not but one thing you can control is your defensive effort.

"Canada is a really good team... so for us to be able to shut them down early gave us a bit of that freedom on the offensive side."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Steffens
Person
Ashleigh Johnson
Person
Adam Krikorian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Water Polo#Race#U S#Americans#European#Defence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
Country
Hungary
Country
Netherlands
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
WorldPeople

Ugandan Weightlifter Found 100 Miles from Olympic Training Camp After He Went Missing in Japan

A Ugandan weightlifter who went missing on Friday, after he did not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, has been found in a town about 100 miles away from his training camp. Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, was scheduled to fly home to Uganda last Tuesday, but he went missing from his hotel room in the Osaka prefecture of Japan on Friday, when he was scheduled for a daily COVID test. He left a note at the time, saying he wished to stay in Japan and work. Police had since been searching for him.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

British boxer Ben Whittaker REFUSES to wear his silver medal on the podium and stuffs it into his pocket, then relents and reluctantly holds it up as three rivals hug and smile for the cameras with medals around their necks

A British boxer stunned an Olympic audience tonight when he refused point-blank to wear his medal on the podium. Ben Whittaker kept his head down throughout the ceremony and when his name was announced he collected his silver and stuffed it into his pocket as his fellow medallists looked on.
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...
SportsNBC Sports

Track Legend Carl Lewis Calls US Men's Relay a ‘Total Embarrassment'

Carl Lewis, a decorated former United States track star with nine Olympic gold medals to his name, didn’t mince words after watching the U.S. team fail to qualify in the 4×100 relay event in Tokyo on Thursday. “The USA team did everything wrong in the men’s relay,” Lewis wrote on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy