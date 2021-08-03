Cancel
Financial Reports

Ralph Lauren beats quarterly revenue estimates

Reuters
Reuters
(Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp reported quarterly revenue on Tuesday that beat analysts' estimates, as easing COVID-19 restrictions spurred a rebound in demand for its high-end apparel.

The retailer's net revenue rose 182% to $1.38 billion in the first quarter ended June 26 from a year earlier, when coronavirus-related store closures across the globe hammered its business.

Analysts had expected revenue of $1.22 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Shounak Dasgupta)

Reuters

Reuters

