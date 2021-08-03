Polish PGNiG eyes CCGT plant purchase

Gazprom Neft, a unit of Russian gas and oil giant Gazprom, joined the Council of Industrial Partners of the Technological Hydrogen Valley consortium. “The company will participate in projects to develop technologies for the production, transportation, storage, and use of hydrogen, as well as the utilization of carbon dioxide. Today, Gazprom Neft already produces more than 100 thousand tons of hydrogen at its technological sites, and the plans are to reach 250 thousand tons by 2024,” reads a statement published on Tuesday. So far, Gazprom Neft has not considered hydrogen a final product, but an agent for oil refining. The company is also teaming up with the Government of Serbia to deploy carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technologies in the Balkan country. Over the last six years, the third-largest oil producer in Russia has been involved in projects for capturing carbon dioxide and injecting it into oil reservoirs to maintain reservoir pressure and increase oil recovery. “Such technologies are now being successfully applied at the Rusanda field by NIS in Serbia, a joint venture between Gazprom Neft and the Government of Serbia,” reads the note, showing how Russian oil and gas companies see hydrogen and CCU technologies as simultaneous, symbiotic developments.