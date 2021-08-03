Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Polish PGNiG eyes CCGT plant purchase

naturalgasworld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is considering buying out its 50% partner's share in the plant and negotiations on the terms are under way. Polish state oil and gas company PGNiG is mulling the purchase of Tauron's 50% stake in the Stalowa Wola combined heat and power gas turbine plant (ECSW) to become the sole owner, the companies said August 3. Their letter of intent comes almost a year after the launch of a 450-MW gas unit which also supplies district heating.

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polish#Ccgt#Plant#Pgnig#Energy Company#Pgnig#Ecsw#Wola#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Traffic94.3 Jack FM

Analysis-Winter is coming: temperature extremes fuel global gas rally

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Global gas prices are expected to break records this winter as a hot northern hemisphere summer leaves inventories low in key markets, just as green energy drives ramp up in new regions. Benchmark Dutch natural gas prices in northwest Europe have surged 80% in the past three...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Gazprom moves to St Petersburg

The Russian gas company's new headquarters is the tallest building in Europe. [image credit: Gazprom]. Russia's state-owned gas supplier Gazprom has re-registered itself in St Petersburg, at the site of the Lakhta Center, the tallest building in Europe, the company said on August 4. The company was previously registered in...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Texas oil regulator floats tax credits for natural gas projects

The natural gas industry should receive tax incentives similar to those provided for renewable energy projects, according to one of Texas’s top oil and gas regulators. Texas Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright, who sits on the powerful agency that oversees drilling in the biggest oil-producing states, advocated tax credits for gas pipelines, storage projects and power plants. Such provisions would better protect the state’s infrastructure from weather disasters like the deadly February freeze while also reducing flaring, the practice of burning off excess gas supplies.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Indian Gail's profit jumps 500% in Apr-Jun

India's biggest gas marketing company reported improved gas marketing margins and better price realisation in petrochemicals and liquid hydrocarbons segments. India's biggest gas transportation and marketing company Gail on August 5 reported a 497% year/year increase in standalone net profit in the three months to June 30 (Q1FY2021-22) owing to improved gas marketing margins. It also realised higher prices in petrochemicals and liquid hydrocarbons segments.
Businessfinchannel.com

EBRD and EU help Georgian book distribution company to go solar

On the outskirts of Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital city, thousands of books are crammed into a huge warehouse. From classical prose to mystery thrillers, romance novels to poetry collections, there is something here for even the most discerning reader. Bookland lives up to its name. For Irakli Sebiskveradze, owner and chief...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Eni to send carbon-neutral LNG to Taiwan

The Italian company will source LNG from a facility in Indonesia for the deliveries. Italian energy company Eni said August 6 it reached an agreement to deliver an LNG cargo to Taiwan that has been certified as carbon neutral. Eni will send the LNG from the Bontang terminal in Indonesia...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Gazprom makes a move, Italian consortium develops solution for port areas, and more

Gazprom Neft, a unit of Russian gas and oil giant Gazprom, joined the Council of Industrial Partners of the Technological Hydrogen Valley consortium. “The company will participate in projects to develop technologies for the production, transportation, storage, and use of hydrogen, as well as the utilization of carbon dioxide. Today, Gazprom Neft already produces more than 100 thousand tons of hydrogen at its technological sites, and the plans are to reach 250 thousand tons by 2024,” reads a statement published on Tuesday. So far, Gazprom Neft has not considered hydrogen a final product, but an agent for oil refining. The company is also teaming up with the Government of Serbia to deploy carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technologies in the Balkan country. Over the last six years, the third-largest oil producer in Russia has been involved in projects for capturing carbon dioxide and injecting it into oil reservoirs to maintain reservoir pressure and increase oil recovery. “Such technologies are now being successfully applied at the Rusanda field by NIS in Serbia, a joint venture between Gazprom Neft and the Government of Serbia,” reads the note, showing how Russian oil and gas companies see hydrogen and CCU technologies as simultaneous, symbiotic developments.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Cheniere releases supply chain emissions study

Assessment shows emission intensity lower than previous estimates. US LNG developer Cheniere Energy released a peer-reviewed assessment on August 5 showing that life-cycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its exports to China are 30-43% lower than other estimates that rely on national or regional average emission profiles. This first-of-its-kind analysis...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Five Japanese firms to study hydrogen potential in Chubu

Sumitomo, Chiyoda, Toyota Motor, Japan Research Institute, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking will conduct a feasibility study on the receiving and distribution business of hydrogen in Chubu region. Five companies have been appointed by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation to conduct a feasibility study on the distribution business...
Texas Statenaturalgasworld.com

Texas official wants gas on same footing as renewables

A member of the state oil and gas regulator called for tax incentives for natural gas. A member of a Texas energy regulatory body said August 5 that tax subsidies for natural gas could be a boon for energy security. Jim Wright, a member of the Texas Railroad Commission, called...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Aussie east coast LNG exports up 6% in July

The three east coast projects are APLNG; Gladstone LNG and Queensland Curtis LNG. LNG exports from the three projects on the Australian east coast came in at 1.77mn metric tons (mt) in July, up 6% year/year, according to the published by Gladstone Ports Corp on August 6. China was the...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US LNG deliveries increased week-over-week

More export potential is possible with the addition of new capacity from Cheniere’s Sabine Pass terminal. The US Energy Department said August 5 that exports of gas in liquefied form increased week-over-week. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that 21 vessels left LNG export terminals between July 29 and...
Economynaturalgasworld.com

Origin to adopt shareholder advisory vote on climate change

The non-binding, advisory vote will complement the continuing conversations Origin is having with its shareholders, the Australian company said. Australia’s Origin Energy on August 6 said it intends to submit a non-binding advisory resolution on the company’s climate change reporting to shareholders at the 2022 annual general meeting. “Origin has...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Drought leads Brazil to import more LNG

The US Energy Department reported that H1 LNG imports far surpassed the five-year average. The US Energy Department said August 5 that severe drought in Brazil is curbing hydroelectricity capacity and leading to increased imports of LNG as a stop-gap measure. The Energy Information Administration (EIA), part of the energy...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Guyana receives 15 bids from companies aiming to market govt crude

GEORGETOWN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Guyana received bids from 15 different companies aiming to market the government’s share of the crude produced off the South American country’s coast, according to Guyana’s National Procurement and Tender Board Administration website on Wednesday. The government re-launched the search last month after a previous...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

UK opposition urges "hard-edged" end date for oil and gas exploration

The UK government faces criticism for lacking bolder climate goals on one hand, and not being honest with the electorate about the cost of the energy transition on the other. The UK Labour opposition party urged the government on August 4 to set a "hard-edged" timetable for phasing out North Sea oil and gas exploration, while stressing that the jobs of workers affected by the energy transition must be protecte...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Tlou plans hydrogen prototype at its Botswana CBM project

It has signed binding heads of agreement with fellow Australian hydrogen developer Synergen Met. Africa-focused Tlou Energy on July 30 announced it had signed binding heads of agreement (HOA) with fellow Australian hydrogen developer Synergen Met. The agreement envisages the construction and commissioning of hydrogen and solid carbon prototype to...
Energy Industrynorthwestgeorgianews.com

BRUA gas pipeline project phase 1 completed with 21 pct economy over value auctioned (Transgaz)

Aug. 4—The project of the BRUA gas pipeline, the first phase, concluded at the value — Transgaz sent on Wednesday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). "The 'Development on Romanian territory of the National System for Natural Gas Transport on the Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria' project (BRUA project — phase 1) was completed on November 30, 2020 and now, after the recently received tranche of the 179.32 million euro grant received from the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) we are able to announce the following: the BRUA project — phase 1 has concluded at the value of 377.4 million euro (value calculated at the current euro rate), namely a 21 pct economy (101.1 million euro) over the value auctioned of 478.5 million euro; reported at the average euro rate in the project's completion phase, the value is of 387.8 million euro, which means an economy of approximately 19 pct (90.7 million euro)," the quoted release mentions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy