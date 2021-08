It's kind of sad that the only time my family really gets out to see the sights of Montana is when we have visitors from out of state come to stay. So thank goodness we have plenty of visitors that head our way! I know, we're kind of lame when it comes to getting out and exploring on our own. But in my defense - one of our daughters was only a month old when we moved to town. That's not exactly the prime age for setting out on adventures with kids in tow. The next summer she was just turning one, and road trips were still quite an undertaking. And then we follow it up with the cluster that the summer of 2020 turned into last year. So this is really the first year we've felt like the training wheels were off and packing up for a day trip was more of a doable option.