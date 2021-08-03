2021 Fall High School Sports Season Opens Monday / American Legion Baseball Regional Tournament Opens Tomorrow in Gillette / Rockies Host Cubs Tonight
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL – The American Legion Northwest regional tournament starts tomorrow in Gillette. There are four games Yakima, Washington plays the Billings Royals in the first game at 9:30 in the morning Idaho Falls plays Helena, Montana at 11:30 Eugene, Oregon plays Cheyenne at 4:30 and Gillette will take on Eagle River, Alaska at 6:30.sheridanmedia.com
