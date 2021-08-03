Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gillette, WY

2021 Fall High School Sports Season Opens Monday / American Legion Baseball Regional Tournament Opens Tomorrow in Gillette / Rockies Host Cubs Tonight

By Trevor Jackson
Sheridan Media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL – The American Legion Northwest regional tournament starts tomorrow in Gillette. There are four games Yakima, Washington plays the Billings Royals in the first game at 9:30 in the morning Idaho Falls plays Helena, Montana at 11:30 Eugene, Oregon plays Cheyenne at 4:30 and Gillette will take on Eagle River, Alaska at 6:30.

sheridanmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
Local
Wyoming Education
City
Cheyenne, WY
Gillette, WY
Education
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
Gillette, WY
Sports
City
Gillette, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Legion#Sports Season#American Legion Baseball#The Billings Royals#Idaho Falls#Bronc Football#Broncs#Laramie Head#Rockies Baseball#The Chicago Cubs#Bronco Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo legal team attacks AG report as accuser files criminal complaint

The legal troubles are deepening for New York's embattled Governor Andrew Cuomo. One of his accusers has filed a criminal complaint alleging Cuomo groped her. He denies touching anyone inappropriately. On Friday, the governor's legal team tried to punch holes in the state attorney general's report that alleges Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. Michael George reports.
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing ban on school mask mandate

An Arkansas judge on Friday blocked the state from enforcing a ban on school mask mandates. Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law, The Associated Press reported. He ruled against the law for several reasons, including finding that it discriminated between public and private schools. Gov. Asa...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy