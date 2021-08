Pokemon Go developer Ninatic has revealed that it is currently working to revert bans and punishments that have been given to players incorrectly. The developer addressed the issue on Twitter earlier tonight, while also offering an apology to players for the inconvenience. At this time, it's unclear exactly how many players might have been accidentally banned or suspended, but it seems that many players have contacted Niantic about the issue. Apparently, the change will be implemented regardless of whether or not the player reached out about the problem. Hopefully, the issue will be resolved quickly and fans can get back to enjoying the game!