Siemens and Dow recently unveiled and demonstrated a new process industry testbed during a ribbon-cutting event at MxD, a state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing institute and innovation center in Chicago. The testbed uses internet of things (IoT) enabled hardware to generate a digital twin of physical assets that can enable real-time production monitoring, predictive maintenance, and the streamlined delivery of training materials to workers via augmented reality (AR) headsets. While similar technologies have been demonstrated in the past, Billy Bardin, Dow’s global digitalization director, says the testbed at MxD will put this approach into practical use to accelerate commercialization.