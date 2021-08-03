WHITEHOUSE ISD: Masks, vaccinations not required for 2021-2022 school year

On the first day of school, Wednesday, August 18, staff and students at Whitehouse ISD will be welcomed back for the new school year.

Whitehouse ISD Superintendent Dr. Christopher Moran used YouTube video to announce their back to school plan for the 2021-2022 school year Friday.

“This summer has been one of preparing buildings, providing needed staff development and developing outstanding lessons for face-to-face instruction,” Moran said.

