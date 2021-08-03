Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Climb To The Summit Of Table Top Mountain For Stunning Alaskan Sunset Views

By Megan McDonald
Posted by 
Only In Alaska
Only In Alaska
 4 days ago

If you’re looking for a moderately easy hike that will give you some of the best sunset views in the state, a hike up to Table Top Mountain in Alaska fits the bill! This hike, right outside Fairbanks, Alaska, is a must-do if you’re in the interior. Lace up your boots, bring some water and some bug spray, and be prepared to be wowed!

There’s a stunning hike that showcases some of the best sunsets you’ll find in Alaska.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P1qme_0bGBziPi00
Sarah Biddle / AllTrails
Right outside Fairbanks, there’s a trail that will take you to the summit of Table Top Mountain. This is a great hike for just about any fitness level.

You’ll find the trail well maintained and easy to follow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPzFS_0bGBziPi00
Joshua Gentry / AllTrails
It’s not long; an easy 4.6 mile loop. In fact, most of the trail is very gradual until the last hike to the summit. There you’ll find loose stones, and the steepest part of the trail, so be prepared. But the views are worth it!

The summit offers stunning views of the surrounding Alaskan landscape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mpSS_0bGBziPi00
Matt Morrow / AllTrails
This is a great place to rest for a while. Pack a picnic, or bring a tent and spend the night.

The entire elevation gain along the trail is only 1,338 ft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zzxl1_0bGBziPi00
Sarah Biddle / AllTrails
This makes it manageable and nice for just about everyone in your party. Bring sturdy hiking boots for the areas with loose rock, and they’re a must if the trail is muddy after breakup.

Consider spending the night out under the stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aEliS_0bGBziPi00
Sarah Biddle / AllTrails
Make sure you practice bear safety while you’re out in the backcountry, and dress warmly. But this would be an excellent spot to pitch a tent for the night!

There’s a parking sign that directs you where to park when you’re looking for the trailhead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLTcY_0bGBziPi00
Sarah Biddle / AllTrails
The mosquitoes can be a bit much in season, so bring plenty of bug spray and wear long sleeves if you can. It will help keep the worst of them at bay.

The next time you find yourself with the desire to watch the sunset, head out on this spectacular trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4jFN_0bGBziPi00
Sarah Biddle / AllTrails
Grab a loved one, and a flashlight if you don’t intend on spending the night, and hike out on this unforgettable trail. It’s a beautiful way to end your evening!

Have you ever hiked Table Top Mountain in Alaska? What did you think? Would you recommend it? Let us know in the comments below!

If you want to get a refreshment after the hike, consider driving out to Drink A Martini In The Sole Ice Bar In Alaska At The Aurora Ice Museum.

The post Climb To The Summit Of Table Top Mountain For Stunning Alaskan Sunset Views appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Only In Alaska

Only In Alaska

595
Followers
225
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Alaska is for people who LOVE The Last Frontier state. We publish one Alaska article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Fairbanks#Alaskan#Sunset#Mountain#The Aurora Ice Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Posted by
Visual Daily News

10 Of The Most Beautiful Waterfalls In United States

There’s something about United States most beautiful waterfalls that makes them worth the chase, whether a road trip to a new destination or an overnight hike in one of country’s magnificent national parks. From stunning chutes of water jutting from tropical cliffs to gentle tumbles down the side of a glacier, here are 20 of the most beautiful waterfalls in the USA that should definitely make your bucket list.
TravelOnlyInYourState

11 Of The Least-Visited National Parks In America That Can’t Be Missed

Fun fact: in the United States, there are more than 400 national park sites scattered throughout the land (423 at the time of this writing), each just begging to be explored. Unfortunately, with so many unique spots on the list of parks to choose from, some are bound to be overlooked as visitors commonly decide to head to the most popular destinations without considering the lesser-known hidden gems. Here are some of our picks for the best little-known national parks in the United States.
AnimalsOutdoor Life

Hunting Adak Island, at the End of the Earth

A shotgun blast echoes dully down the mountainside, muffled by the snow-covered slope. Something white tumbles from the rocks at the summit and gathers speed like a snowball. My buddy Kali Parmley has already hoofed it half a mile straight up, and now she’s running in knee-deep snow to reach the dead ptarmigan before a bald eagle does. After losing one hard-earned ptarm to an eagle, Kali knows she has to haul ass. By the time she gets ahold of the bird, she’s retching. That echoes too.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Only In Wisconsin

Log Cabin Resort & Campground In Wisconsin May Just Be Your New Favorite Destination

In Wisconsin’s wild Northern forests, you’ll find a throwback campground that offers a classic family-friendly travel experience. Log Cabin Resort & Campground offers an outstanding mix of outdoor recreation and fun on a Northwoods river. At the end of the day, you can relax in the cozy comfort of a timeless and well-built log cabin. It’s the perfect destination for those who want to recharge and connect with nature.
ncsu.edu

Climbing the Mountain of a Lifetime

Voices is a series of first-person narratives written by members of the NC State community reflecting on experiences that have shaped their personal and professional lives. George Elvin is an associate professor of architecture in the College of Design. When I was 14, I got into some trouble with the...
LifestylePosted by
94.9 HOM

This Ancient Sea Cave Isn’t On Any Map Of Acadia National Park For Good Reasons

It's no longer on any current maps of Acadia National Park, and for very good reasons. Anemone Cave was once a big attraction within Acadia National Park. Nowadays the cave is only known to those who have heard of it or have internet. The cave, at one point, was on maps and signs within the park. There even were once metal railings that aided adventure seekers down the cliffside at the cave entrance.
The Day

A mountain hike: No view, no problem

Nearly a century ago, George Mallory may have given the most famous reason for climbing Everest — “Because it’s there” — but let’s face it, most people today scale a mountain simply for the view and photo-op. Having gazed euphorically from all 67 of New England’s summits that rise above...
Seattle Times

National park crowds across the West are braving intense heat and fire dangers

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. – Isaiah Sullivan can measure the intensity of this year’s hot summer by the lines of visitors outside the boat rental business he manages on the shores of Lake McDonald. Once the afternoon heat intensifies, the line to paddle on cool water fed by melting snowpack doesn’t dissipate until he puts out the closed sign at 7 p.m.
Travelworldatlas.com

Adirondack Mountains

The Adirondack Mountain region, covering an area of approximately 24,300 km2, is located in the northeastern part of New York State in the United States. The mountain belt runs in a southward direction from the Saint Lawrence River Valley to the Mohawk River Valley, and is geographically separated from the Green Mountains of Vermont by Lake Champlain and Lake George. The Adirondack region is riddled with many peaks and foothills, of which 46 have an elevation greater than 4,000 feet. The highest peak in the region is Mount Marcy, with an elevation of 5,344 feet. Algonquin Peak, Haystack, Skylight, Whiteface, Dix, and Giant are some of the other major peaks in this mountain belt.
Enterprise, ALDothan Eagle

Ciuzio recounts mountain climbing experience

Enterprise resident and a teacher at the Enterprise Career & Technology Center, Nick Ciuzio recounted his most recent mountain climbing adventure to the Enterprise Lions Club on Wednesday. In June of this year, 61-year-old Ciuzio traveled to Alaska with the goal of climbing Denali, the tallest mountain in North America....
travelawaits.com

5 Amazing National Parks To Explore Near Anchorage, Alaska

Anchorage, Alaska, the gateway to amazing wilderness preserves and mountains, is in the state’s south-central region. Make Anchorage your home base to explore the national parks. It’s close to many glaciers and wildlife. It’s easy to plan day trips from this central hub for Alaska visitors that offers flights into and out of Anchorage any time of year.
Travelbackpacker.com

Take a Stroll Across the Sky on These 10 Perfect Ridgeline Hikes

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great benefits. For all the joy to be found beside lakes and rivers, in valleys and on summits, ridgelines have one big advantage over other terrain: You can follow them for miles, with the world falling away to either side of the narrow trail. Sure, it usually means tough hiking, but once you’re up there, you can spend an entire day enjoying the kind of panoramic views that you’d only find once or twice on lesser hikes. These ten trails will give you all of that and more, from a park world-famous for its biodiversity to a weeklong traverse along the spine of an island.
travelawaits.com

7 Fantastic Summer Outdoor Experiences in Anchorage, Alaska

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Anchorage is the largest city in Alaska by population and landmass, yet it still has a walkable downtown with a small-town feel. It is in the south-central part of the state overlooking Cook Inlet and within Denaʼina Ełnena, the traditional homelands of the Dena’ina Athabascan people and the Native Village of Eklutna.
TravelGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Scenic surprise: Arches National Park photogenic on rare summer day with fewer visitors

A visit to Arches National Park in the summer? No way!. The heat is intense and so are the crowds. And there is no parking at the pullouts. In the summertime, the lines to get in are usually so long that vehicles are backed up from the park entrance onto Utah Highway 191. There’s often a Utah Highway Patrol officer telling drivers the park is closed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy