Climb To The Summit Of Table Top Mountain For Stunning Alaskan Sunset Views

If you’re looking for a moderately easy hike that will give you some of the best sunset views in the state, a hike up to Table Top Mountain in Alaska fits the bill! This hike, right outside Fairbanks, Alaska, is a must-do if you’re in the interior. Lace up your boots, bring some water and some bug spray, and be prepared to be wowed!

There’s a stunning hike that showcases some of the best sunsets you’ll find in Alaska.

You’ll find the trail well maintained and easy to follow.

The summit offers stunning views of the surrounding Alaskan landscape.

The entire elevation gain along the trail is only 1,338 ft.

Consider spending the night out under the stars.

There’s a parking sign that directs you where to park when you’re looking for the trailhead.

The next time you find yourself with the desire to watch the sunset, head out on this spectacular trail.

Right outside Fairbanks, there’s a trail that will take you to the summit of Table Top Mountain. This is a great hike for just about any fitness level.It’s not long; an easy 4.6 mile loop. In fact, most of the trail is very gradual until the last hike to the summit. There you’ll find loose stones, and the steepest part of the trail, so be prepared. But the views are worth it!This is a great place to rest for a while. Pack a picnic, or bring a tent and spend the night.This makes it manageable and nice for just about everyone in your party. Bring sturdy hiking boots for the areas with loose rock, and they’re a must if the trail is muddy after breakup.Make sure you practice bear safety while you’re out in the backcountry, and dress warmly. But this would be an excellent spot to pitch a tent for the night!The mosquitoes can be a bit much in season, so bring plenty of bug spray and wear long sleeves if you can. It will help keep the worst of them at bay.Grab a loved one, and a flashlight if you don’t intend on spending the night, and hike out on this unforgettable trail. It’s a beautiful way to end your evening!

