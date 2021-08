Caesars Entertainment, formerly Eldorado Resorts, was founded in 1996 and is primarily an American hotel and casino entertainment company based in Reno, Nevada. In 2013, Caesars launched its Online Casino, which has since become one of the most successful online casinos in the market. In April 2021, Caesars acquired William Hill for approximately $4 billion to continue developing its presence in a rapidly expanding mobile sports betting market. Caesars passes our Lineups.com 3-Point Check to make it a legal, licensed, and regulated American sportsbook.