Cannabista rewarded Standard Processing Licence for cannabis from Health Canada

LACHUTE, QC, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cannabista Inc. ("Cannabista"), a Canadian provider of cannabis processing solutions and its affiliates (collectively "the Company"), are pleased to announce that Cannabista has been granted the Standard Processing Licence on July 30, 2021, issued by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act Regulations. With its mass production capacity and innovative drying process, Cannabista will be operational immediately. A new Class 1 Division 2 (C1D2) outdoor building with optimized extraction technology for cannabis processing, which will be operational this fall, will allow the addition of new products to its vast portfolio to support the strong demand of its current and future partners. This licence positions Cannabista on the global scale as a qualified supplier, offering a full range of products, services and solutions to the cannabis industry through its outsourcing and white-label business model.