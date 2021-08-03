Cancel
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

By Matthew J. Belvedere, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street set to bounce as Dow looks for another record. Dow futures gained ground Tuesday, a day after the 30-stock average gave up early gains and lost nearly 100 points as concerns about Covid and peaking economic growth overshadowed strong earnings. The S&P 500 dropped slightly and the Nasdaq rose slightly. The Dow and S&P 500 finished less than 1% away from last week's record close. The Nasdaq ended just over 1% shy of last week's record close.

