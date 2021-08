The suburban shift resulting from the pandemic continues, but for the first time since early 2020, interest in urban areas is notably up. Homebuyers today look to outlying metros for more space and affordability because many no longer need to worry about proximity to the office. Rents in the largest U.S. cities have increased 11.4% just this year whereas typical rent growth averages at 3.3%, says Realtor.com. With companies returning to the office, there’s been an uptick in buyers looking for real estate in cities.