Denver, CO

Denver rolls out its first vaccine mandates

By Alayna Alvarez, John Frank
Posted by 
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V2JjQ_0bGByjP400

Denver is cracking its whip to boost citywide coronavirus vaccination rates.

Why it matters: Top state and local officials agree that thousands more residents need to get the jab — and now — if Coloradans want to avoid another devastating blow this fall and winter.

Driving the news: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Monday announced a new vaccination requirement for the city government's 10,000-plus employees. The city also will invoke its police powers to force private-sector workers in "high-risk" environments to receive the shot, the first major city to do so.

  • Private sector employees covered under the new mandate include those working in nursing homes, homeless shelters, hospitals, correctional facilities, and schools and post-secondary institutions — both public and private.
  • After Sept. 30, unvaccinated employees won't be allowed to work onsite or in the field.

What they're saying: "After all of our efforts, we're seeing a spike when we generally would get a little bit of a seasonal break. … Coupled with that concern is the fact that vaccinations have largely stalled," Denver public health director Bob McDonald said at a briefing Monday.

  • "We need to make sure we're ahead of this so that we don't see another spike in deaths going into the fall," he told reporters.

Context: While there's been a recent increase in vaccine requirements for employees among local governments across the country, Denver's rules appear to go further than most by applying to certain private contractors.

  • City attorney Kristin Bronson tells Axios that Denver's authority to do so derives from a 1905 U.S. Supreme Court decision recognizing state and local governments' "police power," which includes mandates issued to protect public health.
  • Violators could be fined up to $5,000 under a new ordinance passed by the City Council Monday night, or face potential jail time.

By the numbers: About 70% of eligible Denver residents are fully vaccinated, but McDonald said more shots are needed to combat the city's increasing infection rate.

  • City data shows that the average number of daily infections has recently jumped from 15 to nearly 70.
  • A recent return-to-work survey showed more than 70% of city employees planned to get vaccinated, but actual rates are unknown, a spokesperson for Denver's health department told Axios.

The big picture: Gov. Jared Polis, in a briefing moments after Hancock's, echoed Denver's urgency as hospitalization rates rise, saying the state expects it "to get worse before it gets better."

  • Polis now says an 80% immunization rate is needed to "prevent Colorado from going down this path that we've seen in other states."
  • The governor said he has returned to wearing a mask at the grocery store and other public places, but he does not support a mandate to require their broad use.

Related
Denver, COPosted by
Axios Denver

Denver's homeless issues come to a head this fall

This fall is shaping up to be a critical moment in Denver's decades-long and largely losing battle against homelessness. Why it matters: The city saw a 21% increase in homelessness between 2018 and 2020, resulting in nearly 4,200 unhoused residents — and experts are anticipating an even steeper spike this year because of economic hardships caused by the pandemic. What's happening: This week, Denver's Department of Housing Stability released a spending and strategy proposal that could shape the city's future. The five-year proposal intends to achieve 14 goals by 2026, including ending veteran homelessness, reducing unsheltered homelessness by 50%,...
Denver, COPosted by
Axios Denver

Denver businesses implement patchwork of vaccine policies

With New York City now requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining, gyms and movie theaters, Denver businesses are increasingly weighing the pros and cons of whether to follow suit or stay the course. Why it matters: As the pandemic persists, the onus to keep people safe indoors continues to fall on the backs of business owners who are growing increasingly weary.Absent a substantial shift in behavior from consumers or the implementation of wide-sweeping government mandates, businesses remain responsible for playing COVID police — and it's leading to a patchwork of policies from one place to the next. Yet,...
Denver, COPosted by
Axios

How ADUs could help chip away at Denver's affordable housing crisis

Denver City Council member Amanda Sandoval is blazing a new path in the name of affordable housing. Driving the news: This upcoming Monday, the City Council is expected to approve Sandoval's ordinance to rezone all of Sloan's Lake, along with six properties in West Colfax, to allow accessory dwelling units (also known as granny flats, carriage houses, in-law suites and casitas).
Colorado StatePosted by
Axios Denver

Colorado's haphazard approach to masks

The COVID-19 pandemic recently took a serious turn amid the Delta variant's spread, but the Denver area didn't seem to notice.In grocery stores, bars and shops across the area this weekend, the renewed public health precautions advising the vaccinated to wear masks indoors were met with a mix of acceptance, frustration and indignation, as the Axios Local team reported.Alayna stopped by more than half a dozen restaurants, bars and stores, and masks were scant in every place, among both patrons and employees.John took a spin through Cherry Creek shops and walked Tennyson Street. Less than 1 in 5 people were...
Denver, COPosted by
Axios Denver

Experts warn Denver metro's smoky air will worsen due to wildfires

Metro residents breathed a bit easier after really bad air Monday, but we’re far from in the clear.What's happening: Stubborn smoke from western Canadian fires over the weekend finally dwindled, but experts predict the Front Range will see an uptick in haze as the week continues.A shift in winds is expected to blow in thick plumes from the massive wildfires burning in northern California, Colorado chief air quality meteorologist Scott Landes tells Axios.Why it matters: Today marks the Front Range's 30th-straight day under air quality alerts, thanks to raging wildfires in the West. Unclean air poses risks to human health, particularly...
Denver, COPosted by
Axios Denver

It's A Bodega brings rare international snacks to Denver

It's A Bodega is far from your everyday corner store.The "exotic snack boutique" stocks its shelves with rare finds from countries near and far to "bring the world to Denver" through food and beverages, store owner and goodies connoisseur KC Christian tells Axios.Christian began his business online last year but recently moved into a brick-and-mortar shop next to Roostercat Coffee House in Capitol Hill. (Snacks can still be ordered online for pickup or to have shipped.)What you can get: The limit does not exist! No-shell Skittles from the U.K.? Check. Chocolate churros Cheetos from Japan? Uh-huh. Sprite Ice from Russia?...
Colorado StatePosted by
Axios Denver

Local officials are bracing for a spike in Coloradans displaced from their homes

Local officials are bracing for a spike in Coloradans displaced from their homes.Driving the news: The federal foreclosure and eviction bans first implemented in September 2020 are set to expire Saturday. The protection was put in place to prevent a wave of homelessness caused by pandemic-related economic hardship.President Joe Biden called on Congress on Thursday to extend the national eviction moratorium due to the threat of the Delta variant, but it remains unclear whether his political pressure will work. The Biden administration last week rolled out a new measure that will allow homeowners to refinance their mortgages and cut monthly...
Colorado StatePosted by
Axios Denver

How much federal rental aid remains unspent in Colorado

Data: U.S. Department of Treasury; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosAn estimated $300 million-plus in federal rental assistance remains unspent in Colorado as the federal eviction moratorium expires Saturday, a new Axios Denver analysis shows.State and local authorities received more than $385 million in emergency rental assistance, but at the start of July only 11% — or roughly $41 million — had been distributed to help people stay in their homes, the analysis of U.S. treasury figures shows.What's happening: Gov. Jared Polis' administration says efforts to prevent fraud, a record number of applications and shifting federal rules are contributing to the delay in...
Colorado StatePosted by
Axios

Colorado shirks mask, vaccine requirements as others take action

When it comes to COVID-19 in Colorado, the state says you're essentially on your own. Federal, state and local governments across the country are embracing mask requirements or mandatory coronavirus vaccinations. But so far Colorado leaders are not following suit. The big picture: Under new guidance released Tuesday by the...
Denver, COPosted by
Axios Denver

Michael Hancock's $450M bond package faces early opposition

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's $450 million spending plan is already in trouble.The opposition from City Council members came a day after the mayor made his pitch in the State of the City address.The city leaders are disputing the entire foundation of the bond package — why it's necessary, where the money will go and whether it would benefit the community.Why it matters: The rebuke puts in question whether it will make it to the November ballot and signals a difficult road ahead to win voter approval.Hancock's term ends in two years and the spending initiative is a test of his...
Colorado StatePosted by
Axios Denver

Meet the Olympians from Colorado at the Tokyo Summer Games

Data: Team USA; Cartogram: Connor Rothschild/AxiosColorado counts 34 athletes in the Olympic Games in more than 14 sports and 23 disciplines, according to Team USA.Why it matters: We love to cheer for our hometown heroes as they go for the gold! By the numbers: Colorado's athlete count is the third most in the nation — behind California's 126 and Florida's 51, according to an Axios analysis.The athletes self-report their hometowns.In reality, dozens more Olympians live in Colorado because they train here — and the same goes for athletes from other countries, too.Meet the athletes here:The sports are arranged in alphabetical...
Denver, COPosted by
Axios

Denver police partnering with feds in crackdown on violent crime

Denver is partnering with federal authorities to crack down on illegal firearm possession and combat rising violent crime in the city. Why it matters: The number of deadly shootings in Denver have soared to new highs since 2020, and the spike in homicides comes coupled with an uptick in police shootings, according to a list compiled by Colorado Public Radio.
Denver, COPosted by
Axios Denver

Denver looks to change historic preservation rules in favor of property owners

Changes may be coming to the way Denver preserves historic buildings citywide.Why it matters: The use of historic designation is becoming a go-to tool for Denverites who oppose high-density development projects in a city aiming to strike a balance between preservation and sustainable urban growth. The city's current landmark designation process allows essentially anyone to apply for historic status, whether they own the building or not. The rules are spurring more owner-opposed applications for historic status rather than owner-initiated ones, proponents of the changes tell Axios. What's happening: Council member Kendra Black is exploring a proposal that would make...
Denver, COPosted by
Axios

Mayor pushes for new arena in $450 million infrastructure package

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is resuming his push for a "state-of-the-art" arena on the National Western Center campus. Why it matters: Development plans that included the arena were put on hold during the pandemic, following a nosedive in Denver's lodger's tax, which was intended to pay for part of the project.
Denver, COPosted by
Axios

Denver prioritizes equity in economic recovery plans

Mayor Michael Hancock is placing equity at the center of Denver's post-pandemic recovery. Why it matters: The pandemic has disproportionately impacted vulnerable Denverites and Americans alike, particularly women, low-income residents and people of color. Leveling the playing field will help ensure those populations have opportunities to bounce back as quickly...
Denver, COPosted by
Axios

The next move to weaken Denver's strong mayor

City Council's crusade continues in an effort to chip away at the power of the Denver mayor system, one of the strongest in the state. What's happening: A proposal is moving forward that would revoke the mayor's appointing power over the independent monitor — the city's police watchdog — and reinstate it under the Citizens Oversight Board.
Colorado StatePosted by
Axios Denver

How much Colorado is paying influencers to promote COVID-19 vaccines

Colorado is paying more than 120 influencers on Instagram, TikTok and other social media platforms up to $1,000 a month to tell people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Axios has learned.The so-called influencers include doctors, teachers, Democratic strategists, prominent restaurateurs, musicians and mothers.Why it matters: The influencers are a key part of the state's strategy to encourage hesitant populations to get the vaccine, such as people of color, rural residents, faith communities and young adults.But the cost of the effort — and the identities of the influencers — remained undisclosed until now.Details: The Polis administration hired Denver-based Idea Marketing to...
Denver, COPosted by
Axios

App lets you rent private pools in Denver

Colorado may be a "doubly landlocked" state, but there are still some stellar spots to splash around — including in your neighbor's backyard. Why it matters: It's hot and we are always looking for fun things to do in Denver. How it works: Swimply, an Airbnb-like app for private pools,...
Denver, COPosted by
Axios Denver

Denver's first legal pot delivery could come from this couple

Meet Karina and Ari Cohen, the couple behind the company that could become Denver's first cannabis delivery enterprise. Driving the news: The Cohens, who moved to Colorado from the East Coast nearly five years ago, are the first in Denver to apply for a delivery permit since the city legalized weed delivery and smoking lounges (fittingly) on April 20. The license application process opened in late June. Their self-funded startup, Doobba LLC, could start pot drop-offs by late summer or early fall, Denver excise and licenses spokesperson Molly Duplechian told Axios.Why it matters: Ari's prior arrest for marijuana possession and...
Colorado StatePosted by
Axios Denver

Federal aid mostly flowed to big restaurants in Colorado, analysis shows

The majority of federal relief dollars for Colorado restaurants went to only a fraction of the state's applicants, a new Axios Denver analysis finds.Why it matters: The $28.6 billion program administered by the Biden administration — and championed by Colorado U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper — ran out of money and left thousands of businesses without access to the aid.The big picture: About 5,000 Colorado businesses applied for $1.1 billion from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, the Denver Business Journal reported.Of those, 1,762 restaurants, bars, caterers, food trucks, breweries and others received a collective $480 million.The bulk went to Denver metro-area businesses.A...

