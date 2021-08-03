Cancel
Norwich, CT

Norwich Youth Football finds a new home but COVID creates a delay

Norwich Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWICH — The Norwich Wildcats Youth Football and Cheerleading entered the 2021 season looking to conquer the world. The Wildcats decided to leave the area's established league, the Southern New England Youth Football Conference, to join New London in American Youth Football and Cheer, a 25-year circuit billed as the world's largest football organization. The New England division features New London, Norwich, Bridgeport, Springfield (Mass.), Meriden, East Hartford among others — a much longer road trip than Montville and Griswold around here.

