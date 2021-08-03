Cancel
Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: English Professional Football Club – Leeds United Football Club (sbotop.one) Leeds United Football Club or LUFC is an English professional football team based out of Leeds in England. The club plays home matches at Elland road (but didn’t for a brief period in the recent past) and wears white colors. Leeds and Manchester United share a rivalry that goes decades back. Some of the derby matches include games against Bradford, Sheffield United, etc. The club is sponsored by SBOTOP, Adidas, and JD Sports.

Premier LeagueBleacher Report

Jack Grealish Completes Manchester City Transfer from Aston Villa on 6-Year Contract

Manchester City announced the official signing of Jack Grealish on Thursday, adding the midfielder on a six-year deal after a transfer from Aston Villa:. "I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City," Grealish said in a statement. "City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world—it’s a dream come true to be part of this club."
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland spotted in Leeds United kit

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has been spotted in a Leeds United kit while signing autographs for fans yesterday. As shared by The Sun, The Norway international wore a pair of Leeds shorts while engaging with his supporters, hinting the Elland Road outfit remains dear to his. Sportslens View. Haaland,...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Leeds United close in on Kristoffer Klaesson deal worth £1.6 million

Leeds United are close to completing a move for Vaalerenga goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson in a move worth £1.6 million. The 20-year-old has been Vaalerenga’s number one for the past three years, making 57 appearances, conceding 80 goals and keeping 13 clean sheets. This level of experience in a 20-year-old is rare and stands the youngster in good stead to develop further under Marcelo Bielsa.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea Make Conor Gallagher Transfer Decision Amid Crystal Palace & Leeds United Interest

Chelsea are looking to extend Conor Gallagher's contract, and are reluctant to sanction a permanent transfer for the midfielder this summer, according to reports. The 21-year-old has been included in the Blues' travelling squad for their pre-season trip to Ireland, after impressing during a loan spell at West Brom last term, amassing 32 outings across all competitions for the Baggies.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Pundit predicts Leeds United approach for Liverpool attacker

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips, who now works as a footballing pundit, has predicted that Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United will make a transfer approach for Liverpool striker Divock Origi. Despite enjoying a hugely successful spell with Liverpool Origi, 26, is expected to be one of the club’s players to...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United ready to offload Leeds United target Dan James

After completing a massive £72.9 million signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United are reportedly ready to offload Daniel James. The Red Devils have deemed the Wales international surplus to requirements following Sancho’s arrival and could sell him to Leeds United, ESPN reports. James moved to Old Trafford...
SoccerSB Nation

Match Recap: Guiseley 2-3 Leeds United

Leeds United’s under-23s opened the club’s pre-season schedule with a victory over Guiseley away from home. It was a great start for the away side as Joe Gelhardt recovered a cleared free-kick, working his way into the box and finding Summerville who danced between defenders and was struck down not once but twice. On the second time of asking, the referee pointed to the spot.
SoccerHuffingtonPost

Lionel Messi To Leave Barcelona Football Club

BARCELONA (AP) — Barcelona said Thursday that Lionel Messi will not stay with the club after Spanish league financial regulations made it impossible for a deal to be reached between the club and the player. Barcelona said in a statement that a deal for a new contract had been reached...
UEFAvavel.com

Goals and highlights: Blackburn 1-1 Leeds United in preseason friendly

The next game for Blackburn will be away from home and is another friendly against Bolton Wanders, the game will take place on Saturday at Bolton's ground. For their part, Leeds will play Fleetwood Town at their home ground on Friday. 4:30 PM12 hours ago. The goal that brought the...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Leeds United complete signing of Kristoffer Klaesson from Vålerenga

Leeds United have completed the signing of goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson from Norweigan side Vålerenga. The 20-year-old signs on a four-year deal, with the transfer fee standing at roughly £1.5 million. The Whites have been searching for a replacement to Kiko Casilla as a backup for Illan Meslier this season, with...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Terry Cooper: the left-back who put Leeds United on the map

A lot has happened since Elland Road was last filled. History was written and a 16-year exile from the top flight of English football was ended by a newly crowned heroes, while legends from a bygone era passed away one by one. Norman Hunter, Trevor Cherry, Jack Charlton, Peter Lorimer,...

