One Of The Largest Car Shows In Idaho, Joe Mama’s Car Show, Is Held Every Summer
By Emerson
Posted by
Idaho Only
4 days ago
Cars, ribs, and good times are waiting for you at one of the largest car show events in all of Idaho. Held every summer, this annual event brings out the entire community for an awesome time. Although car enthusiasts will be especially enticed by the wide array of unique vehicles, you really don’t have to be a gearhead to enjoy this community event. Read more about this Idaho car show below and plan to make a weekend of it!
We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate
Have you attended this small town car show? What’s your favorite car show event in Idaho? Please feel free to share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
