Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Aussies keen to cut emissions with clean energy at home get little support

By The Conversation
techxplore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven after A$4,000 in repairs, Heather's $18,000 rooftop solar and battery system is still not working. Heather worked as a nurse until a workplace accident caused her to leave the workforce. She put most of her compensation towards making a switch to clean energy, hoping to bring down her energy costs and increase her comfort.

techxplore.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussies#Energy Technologies#Energy Technology#Energy System#Australians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: A nuclear option for clean energy

The July 21 article “Oregon utilities face big challenges meeting 100% clean electricity by 2040 target” mentions that “PacifiCorp is exploring a small-scale nuclear reactor in Wyoming.” It is ironic that the most promising technology for a next generation of nuclear power, the small modular reactor, developed at Oregon State University, is being given no consideration as a pathway for clean energy in Oregon. Such a reactor cannot be built in Oregon because a state law prohibits the construction of nuclear energy plants until a federal facility for nuclear waste is developed. And even if this requirement is met, any proposed nuclear plant would need to be approved by Oregon voters. This law was passed as an initiative in 1980 during a wave of anti-nuclear sentiment. So the first small modular reactor built in the U.S. will be constructed by an Oregon company, NuScale, not in Oregon but in Idaho for a Utah utility.
Berkeley, CAGreenBiz

Floating like the wind to a clean energy transition

To a casual observer, the energy transition seems to be in full swing: Many governments and companies across the world are pledging to reduce their carbon emissions to zero over the coming decades, meaning that for the most part fossil fuels will have to be replaced by renewable energy. To meet these net-zero targets, however, and pivot from fossil-based fuels to low-carbon energy, renewable energy sources need to be developed urgently.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

The Forks Renewal Corporation brings clean energy to downtown Winnipeg buildings with support from the Government of Canada

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Climate change is the greatest long-term threat that we face as a global community, yet it also represents an enormous economic opportunity. Communities across the country want and deserve access to clean air, clean water and a healthy environment, as they increasingly experience the effects of climate change. Together, we are working relentlessly to improve our resilience and understanding in order to better address climate change and adapt to its impacts.
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Achieving equitable access to energy in a changing climate

Access to modern, reliable, and affordable energy services is a must for development and ensuring a decent quality of life. IIASA researchers used a novel bottom-up approach to analyze how access to energy services may evolve over time under different scenarios of socioeconomic growth and policy scenarios that meet climate mitigation goals.
Energy Industryscitechdaily.com

Breakthrough in Supercharging Reactions for Clean Energy Fuel Cells

The demand for clean energy has never been higher, and it has created a global race to develop new technologies as alternatives to fossil fuels. Among the most tantalizing of these green energy technologies is fuel cells. They use hydrogen as fuel to cleanly produce electricity and could power everything from long-haul trucks to major industrial processes.
Energy IndustryNew Scientist

Fatih Birol interview: Using energy isn’t evil – creating emissions is

Adam Vaughan: How do we need to change the world’s energy systems to reach net-zero emissions by 2050?. Fatih Birol: Between now and 2030, we have to make the most of the existing clean energy technologies: solar, wind, electric cars, energy efficiency. But this alone is not enough. To use renewables at a maximum level, in an economically efficient way, requires more than having solar photovoltaic panels and windmills. We need strong and distributed grids and storage – in batteries, hydrogen and hydropower.
Energy IndustryNew Scientist

Can low-income countries leapfrog to clean energy technologies?

THE world has an energy dilemma. On the one hand, we need to drastically clean up energy use in higher-income countries to tackle climate change. But on the other, there are still millions of people who don’t have reliable access to energy. As their energy access improves, there is a risk that this could offset some of the world’s shift to low-carbon energy. It doesn’t have to be that way: this is also an opportunity for some countries to skip much of the fossil fuel stage altogether.
San Bernardino County, CAtechxplore.com

New approach to electricity measurement could mean fewer blackouts, better automation and more clean energy resources

In August 2016, two 500-kilovolt transmission lines in San Bernardino County, California, tripped offline during a fire. As a result, some distance away, more than 1,000 megawatts of solar generation disconnected itself from the grid. Luckily, no one lost power. In contrast, a 2003 component failure in a generator near Lake Erie led to a slightly smaller loss of generation, but the ensuing blackout affected more than 50 million people.
EnvironmentFuturity

Home heat pumps could cut pollution and save money

Deploying residential heat pumps more widely across the United States has the potential to help reduce carbon pollution while also saving homeowners money, according to a new study. However, in most parts of the country the electricity grid will have to get cleaner and electric heat pumps will have to...
naturalgasworld.com

US utility Exelon to cut emissions by 50%

The company said it would work to cut back on methane emissions and electrify its fleet to meet its objectives. US utility company Exelon said August 4 it would pursue its carbon-reduction goals by electrifying its vehicle fleet, utilising clean electricity and cutting methane leaks from its infrastructure. Exelon Utilities,...
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Powering navigational buoys with help of ocean waves

To find a power source for buoys, look no further than the ocean itself. During the AIP Publishing Horizons—Energy Storage and Conversion virtual conference, which will be held Aug. 4-6, Cátia Rodrigues, from the University of Porto, will discuss the prospects of using power generators in the ocean to address the energy concerns of marine exploration. The presentation, "Performance of triboelectric nanogenerators based on rolling spheres motion under realistic water waves conditions," will be available during the three-day conference.
Energy IndustryCapital Journal

No federal mandate needed as cheap, clean energy grows

After months of debating infrastructure, federal lawmakers may be turning their attention to a new subject: Power plants and the utilities that deliver electricity to homes and businesses. According to CBS News, some lawmakers want to attach a Clean Energy Standard (CES) to the federal budget using a parliamentary move...
Energy Industryetfstrategy.com

Direxion unveils leveraged clean energy ETF

ETF Strategy events are back! Please join us for breakfast briefings on Digital Assets & the Blockchain Economy on Thursday 2nd September 2021 (08:15-11:00) and Thematic Investing on Friday 3rd September 2021 (08:15-11:15) both at Yauatcha City, Broadgate Circle, London. Sponsors include First Trust, GHCO, MSCI, Rize ETF, VanEck and WisdomTree.
Columbiana County, OHSalem News Online

Port Authority moving toward clean energy

LISBON — The Columbiana County Port Authority will be adding another economic development tool to its belt in an effort to encourage the move toward clean energy in the county. The CCPA board of directors approved the submission of a petition to Leetonia council for the creation of an energy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy