Drainage issues unresolved, Gonzales commission approves 198 lots at Conway subdivision
Gonzales’ Planning Commission unanimously approved two subdivision preliminary plats Monday, signing off on 198 lots in the Conway Subdivision development in the city’s southernmost bounds along Hwy 44. Village at Conway, adjacent to Hwy 941 to the south, saw 90 more lots approved subject to several conditions imposed to ensure persistent drainage issues are addressed prior to Final Plat approval and ultimate construction.pelicanpostonline.com
