Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

None Hurt After Minneapolis Crews Battle 5 Fires Over 8-Hour Period

By WCCO-TV Staff
Posted by 
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LYKNH_0bGBxGxu00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis firefighters battled five fires in the city between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.

The first fire over the busy eight-hour period was reported around 6:30 p.m. in a vacant home on the 1200 block of Knox Avenue North. Several previous fires had been reported at the home before. Responding crews found a small fire near the back porch and quickly knocked down the flames. No one was in the house.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a fire was reported in a detached garage in northeast Minneapolis, in the alley behind the 2500 block of Polk Avenue. Firefighters extinguished the fire, which did not spread to any nearby homes.

About a half-hour later, crews returned to the home in north Minneapolis on a report of another fire. Crews found a debris fire at the back of the home and again knocked down the flames.

Shortly after midnight, two garages were reported on fire in south Minneapolis, on the 3700 block of 19th Avenue South. Crews found the garages fully engulfed in flames and evacuated nearby homes due to the extreme heat. While the fire didn’t spread to any homes, the heat heavily damaged the exterior of two nearby houses.

Around 1:20 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at a grain elevator fire in south Minneapolis, on the 3700 block of Dight Avenue. Crews used a ladder to knock down the flames on the building’s roof.

No injuries were reported with any of the fires. Their causes are under investigation.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 2

CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

No Injuries In Semi Truck Rollover Near Downtown St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A semi truck rollover has blocked off part of Minnehaha Avenue West near downtown St. Paul late Friday morning. According to the St. Paul Fire Department, the rollover occurred on the 600 block of Minnehaha Avenue West, with no injuries reported. The street has been blocked off, so expect delays. Semi truck rollover on the 600 block of Minnehaha Ave W. No injuries reported. Street has been blocked off, expect delays. @sppdmn pic.twitter.com/lTUrS3BDqg — Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) August 6, 2021 According to information gathered at the scene, the semi truck blew a tire while rounding the corner from Pierce Butler Route to eastbound Minnehaha Avenue. A small amount of diesel fuel leaked from the semi tractor, which was a concern for a while, but has been resolved. The area of the rollover is about 1 mile west of the Minnesota State Capitol.   More On WCCO.com: More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads COVID Surge Has Minnesota Institutions, Including The State Fair, Taking Note ‘No More Minneapolis’: Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves City After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter At Least 2 Dead In Head-On Crash Near Lake Mille Lacs
Brooklyn Park, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park Police: No Injures Reported After Suspect On Bicycle Fired Shots Into The Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No injuries have been reported after a shooting late Thursday night in Brooklyn Park. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before midnight on the 7000 block of Lad Parkway. Investigators believe a suspect was riding a bicycle and firing a handgun in the air. So far, no injuries or damage have been reported in connection to the shooting. Police have yet to find the suspect.   More On WCCO.com: More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads COVID Surge Has Minnesota Institutions, Including The State Fair, Taking Note ‘No More Minneapolis’: Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves City After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter At Least 2 Dead In Head-On Crash Near Lake Mille Lacs
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

MN State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash On I-494 In Mendota Heights

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says Interstate 494 in Mendota Heights was temporarily reduced to one lane Friday morning after a fatal crash. According to the state patrol, the incident took place at 4 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-494, just west of Pilot Knob Road. Due to the crash, the right and center lane of the interstate was closed for a short period of time. Details are limited, so check back for more.   More On WCCO.com: More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads COVID Surge Has Minnesota Institutions, Including The State Fair, Taking Note ‘No More Minneapolis’: Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves City After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter At Least 2 Dead In Head-On Crash Near Lake Mille Lacs
Duluth, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Solar Panels Start Duluth House Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Solar panels caused a house fire in Duluth on Wednesday resulting in $40,000 worth of damage to the home. According to police reports, around 2:02 p.m. the Duluth Fire Department responded to a structure fire in a single-family home located on the 2200 block of West sixth Street. Authorities say a person driving by the home noticed smoke coming from the roof and called 911. When first responders arrived they helped the homeowner and her dog evacuate the building. Fire crews accessed the attic where they reportedly found “charred wood, dripping tar, and smoke.” They determined that the fire was coming from an area of the roof where a solar panel was located. The panels were de-energized and removed from the roof as salvage was conducted to prevent water damage to the second floor. DFD determined the solar panels to be the cause of the fire and the Duluth Fire Marshal’s Office determined it to be an accident.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

911 Outages Reported In Minneapolis, Twin Cities Area

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police report that a number of residents experienced a 911 outage Friday afternoon. The issue affected at least T-Mobile customers in the area. Minneapolis Police say that if you are experiencing an emergency, contact them at 612-348-2345. T-Mobile customers also reportedly could not access 911 in Isanti County. Those customers are asked to call 763-689-2141 if you need help. As of 5:45 p.m., the City of Minneapolis reported that service had been restored. Click here for a DPS link to the 10-digit phone numbers throughout Minnesota.   More On WCCO.com: More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads COVID Surge Has Minnesota Institutions, Including The State Fair, Taking Note ‘No More Minneapolis’: Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves City After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter At Least 2 Dead In Head-On Crash Near Lake Mille Lacs
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

No Charges To Be Filed In Joseph Javonte Washington’s Shooting Last November

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office will not file charges in the officer-involved shooting of 31-year-old Joseph Javonte Washington. Washington was shot by a St. Paul officer Nov. 28, 2020. Investigators said the vehicle Washington and his victim were in crashed just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Rice Street and Maryland Avenue in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood. Investigators said Washington then broke into a nearby home. The homeowner called 911, and officers soon arrived to find Washington naked and hiding in a dumpster just after 9 p.m. on the 1000 block of Rice Street. In body...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

At Least 2 Dead In Head-On Crash Near Lake Mille Lacs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least two people are dead after a head-on crash late Wednesday morning northeast of Lake Mille Lacs. The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorist in a Toyota Camry was heading southbound on Highway 65 near Highway 27 in White Pine Township. Just before noon, the motorist went into the northbound lane to pass a minivan in front of it, and then collided with a northbound Toyota Rav4. The driver of the Toyota Rav4, 75-year-old Sandra Lee Erickson-Brown from Jacobson, was killed. Her passenger, 84-year-old Wayne Emanuel Brown from Jacobson, also died in the crash. The condition of the 23-year-old driver of the Toyota Camry, who’s from Brooklyn Park, has not been released. The driver of the minivan was not hurt. The state patrol is investigating.   More On WCCO.com: More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads COVID Surge Has Minnesota Institutions, Including The State Fair, Taking Note ‘No More Minneapolis’: Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves City After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter At Least 2 Dead In Head-On Crash Near Lake Mille Lacs
Posted by
CBS Minnesota

‘Thankful To Be Alive’: State Sen. Melisa Franzen, Auditor Julie Blaha Injured In Crash With Semi

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha and State Sen. Melisa Franzen were both injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon after leaving Farmfest in southwestern Minnesota. Both were hospitalized but expected to be OK. Donald McFarland, the communications and legislative affairs director for Blaha’s office, says the two Democrats were traveling together after leaving the annual agricultural tradeshow in Redwood County. Julie Blaha and Melisa Franzen (credit: CBS) According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the rollover crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 67 and County Road 13. Blaha was driving a Jeep Cherokee southbound on...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Man Fatally Shot Following Dispute In North Minneapolis Home Identified As 21-Year-Old Boris Likuwa

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting earlier this week in north Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 21-year-old Boris Likuwa, of Minneapolis, was fatally shot in the chest early Tuesday morning in a home the 2300 block of Dupont Avenue North. Paramedics brought him to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, investigators spoke with the 911 caller, who said that Likuwa was shot following a dispute inside the home. The shooter fled the scene. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. All tips are anonymous and can be left online.   More On WCCO.com: More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads COVID Surge Has Minnesota Institutions, Including The State Fair, Taking Note ‘No More Minneapolis’: Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves City After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter At Least 2 Dead In Head-On Crash Near Lake Mille Lacs
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

3 MPD Officers Justified In Using Deadly Force In Dolal Idd Shooting, Dakota Co. Attorney Concludes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced Friday that deadly force was justified in the shooting of Dolal Idd by three Minneapolis police officers. Keena says the decision not to file charges against officers Paul Huyhn, Darcy Klund and Jason Schmitt came after a thorough review of the facts surrounding the death of Idd on Dec. 30. “It is my conclusion that given the facts and circumstances of this incident, it was objectively reasonable for the three peace officers to believe Mr. Idd posed a deadly threat to them and other officers at the scene at the time they fired...
Wadena County, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

2 Dead In Wadena House Fire Identified

MINNESOTA (WCCO) – The two people who died in a Wadena County house fire Sunday were identified Wednesday afternoon. The two individuals were identified as Michael Black, 46, and Paula Black, 42 of Wadena Township. According to police reports, around 3:50 a.m. first responders received a call regarding a house fire in section 32 of Wadena Township. Once police arrived they found a child outside the residence with minor burns. Soon after the Wadena Fire Department removed two adults from the building and began giving life saving measures on the individuals, but failed. Both adults were pronounced dead at the scene. The 13-year-old child was taken to tri-county healthcare for treatment of his injuries and was released shortly after. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by WCSO.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Deadly Rollover On I-94 In Minneapolis Happened Due To ‘Poor Driving Behavior’, State Patrol Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis Wednesday morning. Shortly after 7 a.m., a motorist in a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on the interstate near Franklin Avenue when the vehicle rolled due to “poor driving behavior,” according to the state patrol. The driver, a 47-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle and died. The passenger, a 64-year-old Minneapolis man, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. (credit: MnDOT) There were no other vehicles involved in the crash, which caused traffic delays on the interstate.   More On WCCO.com: More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads COVID Surge Has Minnesota Institutions, Including The State Fair, Taking Note ‘No More Minneapolis’: Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves City After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter At Least 2 Dead In Head-On Crash Near Lake Mille Lacs
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Dies After Crash On Highway 52 In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing on Highway 52 in St. Paul Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol said the 33-year-old motorcyclist was going north on the highway when he lost control near Plato Boulevard and was thrown from the bike. He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died. He was identified as Ahmed Fraidon Safwat, of Maplewood. State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on northbound Highway 52, near Plato Blvd, in St. Paul. They are warning drivers to expect delays. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/k5ZYzkayQd — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) August 3, 2021   More On WCCO.com: More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads COVID Surge Has Minnesota Institutions, Including The State Fair, Taking Note ‘No More Minneapolis’: Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves City After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter At Least 2 Dead In Head-On Crash Near Lake Mille Lacs
Plymouth, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Beloved Coach Jay Boughton Laid To Rest, With His Killer Still At Large

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A local youth baseball coach was laid to rest today after being fatally shot while driving home from a game. Jay Boughton was shot exactly a month ago along Highway 169 South of County Road 9 in Plymouth. Investigators believe there was some sort of traffic-related altercation between Boughton and the shooter. His family is choosing to focus on the legacy he built while he was alive rather than how he died. Hundreds came out to celebrate the life Jay Boughton, a man who was a light to many. This family says their faith has gotten them this far. “Let’s...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Police, Community Groups Help Bring 18-Hour Standoff To Peaceful End

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A real-life example of what community policing could look like in Minneapolis happened earlier this week. It was Monday night when officers were called to help a woman in the middle of a mental health crisis. Minneapolis police coordinated with boots-on-the-ground organizations to bring a peaceful end to an 18-hour standoff that could have very easily spiraled out of control. A call for a jumper at an apartment building on Oak Grove Avenue sent Incident Commander Lt. Kelly O’Rourke and his officers running into position to keep the woman inside, and people in the area safe. “She was screaming, yelling...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Just A Matter Of Time’: Man Severely Hurt In Fiery Crash With Minneapolis Street Racer Fears Repeat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A survivor of a fiery crash in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis is concerned it could happen again. A driver accused of racing down Washington Avenue last July hit the car that had Jimmy Wahl and two others inside. It was engulfed in flames when bystanders pulled Wahl out. Charring on the street is still visible a year later. Wahl recounts the terrifying moments the Chevy Impala rear-ended the Toyota Corolla he was in. “I just felt fire below me, the car was on fire, so my legs, I could feel them burning,” Wahl said. People on the busy...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

5 Arrested In Northern Minnesota After Meth Investigation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five people were arrested in northern Minnesota last week, the result of an investigation by a drug task force. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, three were arrested during a traffic stop in Itasca County Saturday. Two others were arrested in Hibbing during a search of a residence. The arrested parties range in age from 19 to 58. The sheriff’s office said a “large quantity” of methamphetamine was seized during the traffic stop. The arrests came after a monthlong investigation by the Lake Superior Drug & Violent Crime Task Force. All five people arrested are awaiting criminal charges. WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.   More On WCCO.com: More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads COVID Surge Has Minnesota Institutions, Including The State Fair, Taking Note ‘No More Minneapolis’: Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves City After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter At Least 2 Dead In Head-On Crash Near Lake Mille Lacs
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Victim ‘Uncooperative’ After Ventura Village Shooting, Minneapolis Police Say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man is hospitalized after being shot Wednesday evening in the Ventura Village neighborhood. The man was struck in his “lower extremities,” according to police, at about 5:19 p.m. on the 2200 block of Elliot Avenue South. Police say the victim has not been cooperating in their investigation. It’s not clear if they’ve zeroed in yet on a suspect.   More On WCCO.com: More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads COVID Surge Has Minnesota Institutions, Including The State Fair, Taking Note ‘No More Minneapolis’: Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves City After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter At Least 2 Dead In Head-On Crash Near Lake Mille Lacs
Eagan, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Body Discovered In Eagan’s Schulze Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Dakota County say that they temporarily closed a beach on Schulze Lake in Eagan after a body was discovered there. Authorities responded to the Lebanon Hills Park beach at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday after a park visitor reported the body. Fire crews recovered the body, which county authorities say matched the description of a man who was seen exiting his vehicle and walking toward the beach Sunday afternoon. The victim’s identity was not immediately released, pending notification of his family. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim,” the sheriff’s office said.   More On WCCO.com: More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads COVID Surge Has Minnesota Institutions, Including The State Fair, Taking Note ‘No More Minneapolis’: Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves City After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter At Least 2 Dead In Head-On Crash Near Lake Mille Lacs

Comments / 2

Community Policy