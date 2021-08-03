None Hurt After Minneapolis Crews Battle 5 Fires Over 8-Hour Period

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis firefighters battled five fires in the city between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.

The first fire over the busy eight-hour period was reported around 6:30 p.m. in a vacant home on the 1200 block of Knox Avenue North. Several previous fires had been reported at the home before. Responding crews found a small fire near the back porch and quickly knocked down the flames. No one was in the house.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a fire was reported in a detached garage in northeast Minneapolis, in the alley behind the 2500 block of Polk Avenue. Firefighters extinguished the fire, which did not spread to any nearby homes.

About a half-hour later, crews returned to the home in north Minneapolis on a report of another fire. Crews found a debris fire at the back of the home and again knocked down the flames.

Shortly after midnight, two garages were reported on fire in south Minneapolis, on the 3700 block of 19th Avenue South. Crews found the garages fully engulfed in flames and evacuated nearby homes due to the extreme heat. While the fire didn’t spread to any homes, the heat heavily damaged the exterior of two nearby houses.

Around 1:20 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at a grain elevator fire in south Minneapolis, on the 3700 block of Dight Avenue. Crews used a ladder to knock down the flames on the building’s roof.

No injuries were reported with any of the fires. Their causes are under investigation.

