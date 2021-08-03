Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsborough County, FL

Half of 'D,' 'F'-rated Hillsborough County Schools no longer failing, district says

Posted by 
10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fd9K6_0bGBxAfY00

As Hillsborough County Schools prepare to welcome students back to the classroom next week for the new school year, school leaders say fewer schools are failing.

According to a report Tuesday from the school district, 50 percent of its "D" and "F"-rated schools have been "eliminated," meaning those schools have improved based on recent FSA data .

In 2019, 28 schools in Hillsborough County were considered failing with a "D" or "F" grade. Since then, 14 of those schools have improved to at least a "C," the district said in a release.

Some of those schools include the following:

  • Oak Park Elementary had the largest improvement with 173 total points, moving from an “F” to a “C.”
  • Foster Elementary , significantly improved by 106 points, moving from an “F” to a “C” grade. Both Oak Park and Foster have historically never attained higher than a “D” letter grade. Both schools were in danger of state closure due to poor performance.
  • Kimbell Elementary also improved from an "F" to a “C.”
  • Folsom Elementary and Kenly Elementary soared from a “D” grade to a “B.”
  • Nine schools improved from a “D” grade to a “C” grade.
  • In total, 14 out of 28 schools designated as a “D” or “F” in 2019 are no longer in this category.

“This stellar performance can be attributed to our talented school principals, teachers, administrators, and support staff who have worked diligently and consistently to ensure our learners have rigorous coursework paired with high expectations. As a district, we are determined to continue this upward trend by keeping a laser-like focus on the proper instructional framework of small group instruction while supporting individual student needs, especially in the Transformation Network,” said Superintendent Addison Davis in a statement.

The school improvements come after the Department of Education nixed testing requirements due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, provided students had otherwise shown proficiency.

And, DOE Commissioner Richard Corcoran made sure to not let a student's test scores be held against them in ways seen in years past.

School districts were given the flexibility to determine if a senior, expected to graduate in Spring 2021, "record demonstrates a comparable level of achievement to state assessments," according to FLDOE.

Districts were also given the discretion to determine promotion decisions, extend deadlines to earn qualifying test scores for academic scholarships and forgive volunteer hour requirements.

Earlier this year, the Hillsborough County School district narrowly avoided a financial takeover from the state. In May, the district received $101 million from a federal stimulus package.

Still, the district ended up cutting more than 1,000 teachers' jobs near the end of the 2020-2021 school year, in part due to its budget crisis.

Comments / 1

10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
Hillsborough County, FL
Education
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Corcoran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Scholarships#Fsa#Kimbell Elementary#Kenly Elementary#Fldoe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Williamsburg County, SCThe Post and Courier

Williamsburg County School district back to school plan

With school starting back on Aug. 16, the Williamsburg County School District is finalizing a plan to make sure that students, teachers and staff are its top priority when classes resume. “COVID-19 impacted our district in a manner that we never envisioned,” Superintendent Rose H. Wilder said in a letter...
Lafayette County, MSOxford Eagle

Lafayette County School District begins new school year

The first day of the new school year for the Lafayette County School District arrived on Thursday as children climbed out of their cars on a surprisingly cool, summer morning and walked to their homerooms. Cars quickly packed the Lafayette High School parking lot and teenagers gathered around or sat...
Charleston, WVWBOY

West Virginia Department of Education releases back-to-school guidance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) released the back-to-school guidance for the 2021-22 school year during a press event on Wednesday. The information is designed to provide county school systems with strategies to facilitate the safe return to school and the continued operation of schools without interruption.
Polk County, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Polk County Schools …..

Dear PCPS families, Earlier today we issued a message to all schools asking them to review their plans for tomorrow’s orientations. Given the surge in COVID-19 cases in our state and county, we are allowing schools the option of having virtual orientations to help reduce the number of visitors on campus before the school year begins.
Hancock, MIDaily Mining Gazette

Debate setting in on impact of charter school

HANCOCK — With the new school year scheduled to begin in just over four weeks, local school districts are still uncertain as to what extent a new charter school will impact them. The charter school, calling itself the Copper Island Academy, began forming in August 2020, when, it stated, “many...
EducationMetro News

Test Scores Will Show How the Pandemic Pummeled Public Ed in WV

The State Board of Education will receive data next week on test scores for West Virginia school children for the 2020-2021 school year. These are the West Virginia General Summative Assessment results for students in grades three through eight. The news will not be good. The pandemic played havoc with...
Waynesboro, MSWDAM-TV

Students in the Wayne County School District return to their classes.

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, students in the Wayne County School District returned to class for the start of the Fall semester. According to school administrators, it was a solid start, who say everything went off without a hitch, except for several students who couldn’t attend classes because they weren’t yet registered.
Chickasaw County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Chickasaw County School District requiring masks to start school

HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County School District made the decision last week to require masks for all students and staff for the start of school. Originally, the school board had decided to strongly recommend masks, but not require them, however, they announced Tuesday, Aug. 3, that they would instead be requiring them for the first few weeks.
Educationverywellfamily.com

10 National School Therapists Share How They’re Preparing for the New School Year

Heading into the 2021-2022 school year, parents, students, and educators alike are feeling the pressure for a return to normal. The last year and a half has seen students removed from their classrooms and placed in front of screens instead, all while having to process the loss of loved ones, the loss of family income, and separation from their friends and school.
Linden, MITri-County Times

Voters in Linden school district say ‘yes’

 With a total of 2,218 people casting a vote, Linden Community Schools’ non-homestead operating millage was. renewed Tuesday, Aug. 3 by a vote of 1,470 (66.2%) to 748 (33.7%).  Voters were asked to keep the current millage rate of 20.3746 mills for nine years, from 2021 to 2030. For non-homestead...

Comments / 1

Community Policy