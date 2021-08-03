6 people seriously injured in south Toledo crash

Six people were seriously injured in a South Toledo crash Monday night.

The two-car crash happened at Heatherdowns and Reynolds around 10 p.m.

Police say 33-year-old Elizabeth Hinkle was driving eastbound on Heatherdowns and was stopped at a red light signaling to turn onto Reynolds.

Hinkle received the green arrow and began to turn on Reynolds when she was hit by 34-year-old Danielle Carter, who had a red light on Reynolds.

Carter had two 16-year-olds, a 6-year-old and a 2-year-old in the car with her at the time of the crash.

Everyone involved in the crash was taken to Toledo Hospital for serious injuries.

An accident investigator was called to the scene due to the seriousness of the crash. The crash is under investigation.